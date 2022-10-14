ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

sciotopost.com

Update – Two Dead in Fatal Plane Crash into Ohio Car Dealership

Marietta – OSP has reported that a plane has crashed in Marietta Ohio after taking off from Columbus Airport. The Beech E90 king air was a dual prop plane that took off from Columbus around 7 am this morning it crashed into a car lot in Marietta and the Washington County line.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
WELLSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Clinton County crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single motorcycle crash on US-23 Southbound around 1:50 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one bike with an unknown amount of people on the bike flipped over on the roadway in the area of Main Street just outside of Circleville. There are no reports at this time on injuries.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Police: Montana man charged in connection with Huntington cold case murder investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Montana man has been charged in a nearly 30-year cold case murder investigation in Huntington, police said Tuesday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Sept. 26 and charged with murder on Oct. 11 in connection with the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Multiple injuries reported after crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Traffic is backed up Saturday evening after a crash along the Pomeroy-Mason bridge. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the crash happened after 8 p.m. Multiple people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on when the bridge will reopen to traffic....
POMEROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. A police dispatcher told NBC4 officers went to the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road just before 1:30 a.m. after a one vehicle crash. At the scene, authorities found three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

5-year-old, mother in critical condition after Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and her young child were flown from a crash near Peebles in critical condition Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:42 p.m. on Portsmouth Road just south of OH-32. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that a 23-year-old driver of a...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

