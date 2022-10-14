Read full article on original website
Just Stop Oil protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at National Gallery
Activists have thrown tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.Two women wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square at about 11am on Friday morning (14 October) and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before glueing their hands to the wall.The painting, which has an estimated value of £72.5m and is made from oil on canvas, is protected by a glass cover.One of the activists, Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice?“Are you...
‘It was terrifying’: Stop Oil activists on the new battle against fossil fuel
Four years ago, when Extinction Rebellion started blocking London’s roads in a call for climate action, they brought a DIY carnival atmosphere that transformed their protests into festivals of resistance. On Thursday morning, when climate activists staged road blocks close to Waterloo, just south of the Thames, they were...
Oil Protesters Arrested After Tossing Tomato Soup at Van Gogh Painting
Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before gluing their hands to the wall.
