First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On its own, “Tuesdays with Tamala” emails qualify one candidate for Burbank City Council above the rest. Burbank recipients learned, each week, about events and issues happening and facing our community. The informative weekly emails packed with details, locations, times, resources and contact persons would be enough to nudge any Burbank voter to vote for Tamala Takahashi, for how could a Burbank voter disregard a candidate who, for two years, voluntarily and on her own proved her love, caring and commitment to Burbank by publishing this work-intensive resource?

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO