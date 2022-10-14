Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
State of the Schools Event Celebrates District Wins
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. At the State of the Schools breakfast this week, the Glendale Unified School District welcomed and celebrated the new pledge by the Glendale Educational Foundation to unearth a variety of internship opportunities for students. “This means once again,”...
outlooknewspapers.com
County Names Ekchian Superintendent of the Year
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Vivian Ekchian was named this week as the Los Angeles County Office of Education’s Superintendent of the Year. Officials surprised Ekchian with the announcement during a visit to Crescenta Valley High School...
outlooknewspapers.com
PUSD Rewards Art Educator
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. If teaching is an art, then Victoria Camargo might just be the resident Picasso at Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary. Camargo, the school’s Arts Integration Coach, was surprised last week with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for dedicating her...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Considers Ban on Gas Blowers
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council took steps toward barring certain gas-powered lawn and landscaping equipment including two-stroke engine leaf blowers, edgers and trimmers during their meeting this Tuesday. It is no surprise that Glendale is considering such a ban....
outlooknewspapers.com
Assistance League of Flintridge Creates New Membership Category
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Assistance League of Flintridge, known as ALF, recently announced a newly created “Community Volunteer” category designed for those who want to volunteer with ALF, but without the responsibilities of membership. Applications are actively being...
outlooknewspapers.com
Friedman, Jacobsen Square Off on Issues Facing Constituents
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Though they agreed that California life contained many issues for its residents, Laura Friedman and Barry Curtis Jacobsen differed in many key ways in how they felt Sacramento should approach those challenges. Friedman, the incumbent Democrat from Glendale,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Make Election Day a ‘Tuesday With Tamala’
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On its own, “Tuesdays with Tamala” emails qualify one candidate for Burbank City Council above the rest. Burbank recipients learned, each week, about events and issues happening and facing our community. The informative weekly emails packed with details, locations, times, resources and contact persons would be enough to nudge any Burbank voter to vote for Tamala Takahashi, for how could a Burbank voter disregard a candidate who, for two years, voluntarily and on her own proved her love, caring and commitment to Burbank by publishing this work-intensive resource?
outlooknewspapers.com
International School Offers Bilingual Curriculum
The International School of Los Angeles is an independent international school that offers both a French immersion track from preschool through 12th grade, and a separate international high school track that prepares students for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in grades 11-12. Serving students from preschool through 5th grade, the school’s campus is located in the heart of Pasadena. Exuding old-world charm with its intimate size and beautiful landscaping, the campus offers classrooms, a dual language library, a computer lab and dedicated outside dining and play areas.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Let’s Build Bridges, Embrace Future Together
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. After reading some of the Letters to the Editor, it’s clear that a few are dismayed with the direction of La Cañada and California in general, to the point they’re considering moving. I feel...
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
outlooknewspapers.com
Stratford School — When You Spark Imagination the Extraordinary Happens
At Stratford School, high expectations yield extraordinary results. Our advanced yet intentionally balanced curriculum starts early to inspire young minds in a friendly, safe and supportive atmosphere. Beginning in preschool, our teachers create a warm and encouraging learning environment that allows students to flourish. Stratford’s curriculum is designed to develop...
KEYT
First Latina Ventura County Supervisor remembered at Celebration of Life in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif.-A Celebration of Life took place on Saturday for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Family, friends, and supporters filled a good portion of the football stands and part of the track at Pacifica High School's stadium in Oxnard on Saturday afternoon. Ramirez, 73, was struck and killed by a...
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Wells Fargo Building Tenants Fighting Eviction
On Aug. 15, Ryan Fox held a ribbon cutting for her 4th floor office at 433 North Camden Drive, a milestone for her real estate business, The Fox Group Enterprises, that featured attendees like Mayor Lili Bosse. Sixteen days later Fox — and every other 4th floor tenant — received...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
