Business Insider

US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports

A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Markets Insider

Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says

Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Newsweek

Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine

Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...

