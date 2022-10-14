Read full article on original website
US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports
A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says
Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report
One of Russia's nuclear-powered submarines, named Belgorod, has reportedly vanished from its Arctic harbor, and Western countries fear it could be gearing up to test its advanced weapons systems.
Russian soldiers said they were 'fooled like little kids' and 'no one told us we were going to war,' audio obtained by The New York Times shows
Russian soldiers calling home from the frontlines in Ukraine complained about being misled and how poor the war was going, audio recordings show.
Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses
Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Pranksters called the son of one of Putin's closest allies and told him he is being enlisted in the army — but he refused
Putin announced plans for a partial mobilization that immediately drafts 300,000 reservists. Pranksters called up the son of a top Kremlin official and said he had been enlisted in the army. Dmitry Peskov's son said he did not intend to go and will resolve the issue "on a different level."
New poll signals Americans are growing tired of support for Ukraine without diplomacy as the war against Russia drags on
A new poll suggests Americans are growing weary as the US supports Ukraine in its war against Russia. The poll found that a majority of Americans want the US to pursue diplomatic negotiations to end the war ASAP. The poll also showed that many Americans are concerned about the financial...
American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'
The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
The Russian Federation has urgently ordered a large batch of potassium iodide, a chemical compound used to block a type of radioactive material in case of nuclear accidents, according to a Russian government agency. The Russian government is planning to purchase at least five million rubles or $86,000 worth of...
