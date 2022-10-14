I think of myself as a highly efficient, productive, and philanthropic person. I’m a scientist, a cancer researcher, the CEO of my company EasyKale (a superfood powder), a board member at the Boys & Girls Club of America and the Mississippi Food Network, and a co-founder of the Draw A Smile Foundation, which feeds the homeless every week through our R U Hungry program. I’m constantly on the go and always striving to help others. But what many people don’t know is that since the spring of 2020, I’ve been dealing with debilitating symptoms caused by Long COVID. And while I may not show it when I’m out and about, I wouldn’t be able to do half of the things I’m doing if it weren’t for the help I get from the people who are close to me.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO