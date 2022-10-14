Read full article on original website
My Endometriosis Has Me Constantly Dealing With New, Bizarre Symptoms: It’s Lonely, but I’m Fighting
It’s not easy for me to let people in. I worry that if I really let them see how much pain I’m in or how much help I need, I’ll be a burden. So I isolate myself a lot. But it wasn’t always this way. Up...
Long COVID Changed My Life Forever—Every Day Brings Pain and Hope
I think of myself as a highly efficient, productive, and philanthropic person. I’m a scientist, a cancer researcher, the CEO of my company EasyKale (a superfood powder), a board member at the Boys & Girls Club of America and the Mississippi Food Network, and a co-founder of the Draw A Smile Foundation, which feeds the homeless every week through our R U Hungry program. I’m constantly on the go and always striving to help others. But what many people don’t know is that since the spring of 2020, I’ve been dealing with debilitating symptoms caused by Long COVID. And while I may not show it when I’m out and about, I wouldn’t be able to do half of the things I’m doing if it weren’t for the help I get from the people who are close to me.
My Depression Is Not Something I Can Just “Get Over”—but I’ve Learned to Give Myself Grace
It’s hard to pinpoint when I started to experience depression. It’s not as if there is an X-ray or blood test that tells you that your sadness has morphed into depression. But in my early 20s, I started to have crying episodes that I couldn’t control. I didn’t fully understand it, but I would just go into bed and stay there until I was able to compose myself, which often took several hours.
Introducing Prevention’s ‘We Are Not Invisible’ Project
For years, Prevention has been about more than prevention: We’re here not just to help you avoid illness. We’re here to help you manage whatever pains and struggles you experience in your body and mind, and whether it’s a short-term problem or a chronic illness. We believe...
I Have to Live in a Bubble—and Each Day Is a Potential Medical Emergency—but I Am Still Empowered
If we were to meet in person, you’d never know the challenges I struggle with or how much planning it takes for me to live each day without having a medical emergency. Even when people do know that I have two primary “invisible disabilities,” my conditions are so rare that most people don’t understand them. So, let me explain that I have mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).
