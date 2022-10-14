ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

iowa.media

Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges

A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
URBANDALE, IA
iowa.media

Perry Police Report October 17

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joclyn Joann Smith of 425 Second St., Perry, was issued a citation for second-offense dog at large. Ramiro Aramis Hernandez Pineda, 23, of 2001 E. Virginia Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a charge of first-offense OWI. October 17,...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022

12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
JEFFERSON, IA
iowa.media

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 17

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Anthony Davis, 18, of 322 S. Walnut Ave., Ames, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. Oct. 14, 2022. Charles Hodges, 22, of 10000 S.E. 11th St., Grimes, was arrested on...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll

Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
CARROLL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions

A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Looking for Missing Person

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway

(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
NEWTON, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Acetylene tank explodes in Orient

ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
ORIENT, IA
KCCI.com

Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat

EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
EARLHAM, IA
KCCI.com

Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Council rejects single bid on Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project

The City Council of Webster City sent the Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project back to the bid process Monday when it rejected the single bid received by the city. On Track Construction, LLC, of Nevada, bid $1,625,495, which was $504,114 over the engineer’s estimate of $1,121,381.50, according to the council agenda packet.
WEBSTER CITY, IA

