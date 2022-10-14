Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
iowa.media
Perry Police Report October 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joclyn Joann Smith of 425 Second St., Perry, was issued a citation for second-offense dog at large. Ramiro Aramis Hernandez Pineda, 23, of 2001 E. Virginia Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a charge of first-offense OWI. October 17,...
Des Moines police rescue passenger from burning car after chase, driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa – Officers rescued a passenger from a burning car early Tuesday morning in Des Moines after police said the driver led them on a chase that ended in a crash. The pursuit began around 1:01 a.m. after an officer with the Des Moines Police Department tried to pull over a car for […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022
12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Anthony Davis, 18, of 322 S. Walnut Ave., Ames, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. Oct. 14, 2022. Charles Hodges, 22, of 10000 S.E. 11th St., Grimes, was arrested on...
weareiowa.com
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
1380kcim.com
County Attorney, John Werden, Warns Carroll County Is Not Insulated From Fentanyl Epidemic
According to County Attorney John Werden, the biggest threat to Carroll County currently is the influx of powerful and potentially lethal narcotics into area communities. Carroll County is fortunate to have a very low violent crime rate compared to the rest of the nation, but Werden says a different type of danger is on the rise.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
iowa.media
Acetylene tank explodes in Orient
ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
KCCI.com
Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat
EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
iowa.media
Council rejects single bid on Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project
The City Council of Webster City sent the Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project back to the bid process Monday when it rejected the single bid received by the city. On Track Construction, LLC, of Nevada, bid $1,625,495, which was $504,114 over the engineer’s estimate of $1,121,381.50, according to the council agenda packet.
