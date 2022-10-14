Nintendo and Tag Heuer Join Forces for a $25,000 Formula 1 x Mario Kart Watch

In March 2022, we named this the year of unexpected collaborations . We’ve seen Justin Bieber x Vespa, Balenciaga x Crocs, Balenciaga x Lays, Balenciaga x Gap, etc., etc. And the joint ventures continue to be all the rage as more collabs keep coming. The latest unpredictable partnership for the record book? Tag Heuer x Mario Kart.

The luxury watch brand has teamed up with the gaming giant Nintendo to launch a pair of special edition Formula 1 x Mario Kart mechanical watches — the Formula 1 Chronograph and Formula 1 Chronograph Tourbillon. Technically, this collab kind of makes sense. Tag Heuer does have a history of working with Formula 1 and Mario Kart does focus on racing. Between the two watches, the release will be limited to just 3,250 timepieces.

Underneath the new Mario Kart accents, the F1 Chronograph is a conventional take on the TAG Heuer Formula 1. Issued in an edition of 3,000 pieces, the watch model will come in at 44mm in stainless steel and feature several Mario-themed design references across its face. The standard Chrono retails for $4,300 and features the Mario Kart logo on the black polished ceramic tachymeter bezel. Meanwhile, the two o’clock pusher and crown are circled with red lacquer and Mario’s “M” symbol.

The second design, the F1 Chronograph Tourbillon, 45mm and made from grade-5 titanium, is produced in a run of 250 pieces. The most distinguishing detail (besides the price) is the oscillating tourbillon at the six o’clock position. Its new design shows Mario driving a cart and a blue shell, whereas the bezel shows the Mario Kart emblem at the one o’clock hand. Through the sapphire glass of the case back, you’ll receive a glimpse of a Mario Kart logo engraved along with the outline of Mario in a kart.

Now, the price. Are you ready for this? (Check your gag reflexes). It costs a staggering $25,000.

“We are excited to reveal the two latest pieces born from our collaboration with Nintendo,” said Frédéric Arnault, Tag Heuer’s CEO. “The two timepieces are designed for lovers of fine watchmaking who have kept their fresh, fun outlook on life.”

Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen weirdly expensive pop culture watches before. SPY has written about the $500,000 jewel-encrusted Audemars Piguet automaton watch with a Batman-themed design (surprisingly, not the only 6-figure Batman watch we’ve covered at SPY). But hey, if you got the money to spend, then splurge.

You can register online from now until October 17 to receive early access for the new Mario Kart x Tag Heuer watches on October 20. The Tourbillon will be sold exclusively through the Tag’s boutiques and its website .

Buy: Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Check Prices