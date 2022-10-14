ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Nintendo and Tag Heuer Join Forces for a $25,000 Formula 1 x Mario Kart Watch

By Joseph Cheatham
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyohI_0iZLilD800

In March 2022, we named this the year of unexpected collaborations . We’ve seen Justin Bieber x Vespa, Balenciaga x Crocs, Balenciaga x Lays, Balenciaga x Gap, etc., etc. And the joint ventures continue to be all the rage as more collabs keep coming. The latest unpredictable partnership for the record book? Tag Heuer x Mario Kart.

The luxury watch brand has teamed up with the gaming giant Nintendo to launch a pair of special edition Formula 1 x Mario Kart mechanical watches — the Formula 1 Chronograph and Formula 1 Chronograph Tourbillon. Technically, this collab kind of makes sense. Tag Heuer does have a history of working with Formula 1 and Mario Kart does focus on racing. Between the two watches, the release will be limited to just 3,250 timepieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIIvH_0iZLilD800

Underneath the new Mario Kart accents, the F1 Chronograph is a conventional take on the TAG Heuer Formula 1. Issued in an edition of 3,000 pieces, the watch model will come in at 44mm in stainless steel and feature several Mario-themed design references across its face. The standard Chrono retails for $4,300 and features the Mario Kart logo on the black polished ceramic tachymeter bezel. Meanwhile, the two o’clock pusher and crown are circled with red lacquer and Mario’s “M” symbol.

The second design, the F1 Chronograph Tourbillon, 45mm and made from grade-5 titanium, is produced in a run of 250 pieces. The most distinguishing detail (besides the price) is the oscillating tourbillon at the six o’clock position. Its new design shows Mario driving a cart and a blue shell, whereas the bezel shows the Mario Kart emblem at the one o’clock hand. Through the sapphire glass of the case back, you’ll receive a glimpse of a Mario Kart logo engraved along with the outline of Mario in a kart.

Now, the price. Are you ready for this? (Check your gag reflexes). It costs a staggering $25,000.

“We are excited to reveal the two latest pieces born from our collaboration with Nintendo,” said Frédéric Arnault, Tag Heuer’s CEO. “The two timepieces are designed for lovers of fine watchmaking who have kept their fresh, fun outlook on life.”

Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen weirdly expensive pop culture watches before. SPY has written about the $500,000 jewel-encrusted Audemars Piguet automaton watch with a Batman-themed design (surprisingly, not the only 6-figure Batman watch we’ve covered at SPY). But hey, if you got the money to spend, then splurge.

You can register online from now until October 17 to receive early access for the new Mario Kart x Tag Heuer watches on October 20. The Tourbillon will be sold exclusively through the Tag’s boutiques and its website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DigzN_0iZLilD800

Buy: Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Check Prices

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun, but it’s far preferable to freezing your toes off. If you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, the best snow boots for men should be high on your shopping list this season. It’s possible to find snow boots that are stylish, and we’ve picked...
OREGON STATE
SPY

The Best iPad Deals of October 2022 — Take Advantage of Amazon and Walmart’s Pricing Wars Now

Looking for the best iPad deals for October 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer over and holiday shopping on the horizon, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We...
SPY

A Balenciaga x Lay’s Potato Chip Clutch Bag Was The Talk Of Paris Fashion Week — Is It Worth $1800?

Paris Fashion Week wrapped earlier this month, but a unique sighting on Balenciaga’s runway has left people scratching their heads. In a follow-up to its curious Trash Pouch bags, the fashion house recently unveiled its newest collection of handbag designs, one of which arrives in the fashion of — get this — Lay’s Potato Chip bags. Many don’t know exactly how to feel about Balciencaiga’s latest partnership with Frito Lay. The confusing design leaves you wondering if this is a genuine fashion statement or if the brand has begun to simply run out of ideas. Put another way, is it lazy, or iconic? pic.twitter.com/gG7zM91dbL — LAY'S...
SPY

The 8 Best Prime Day TV Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, a second Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, with only a couple hours left to shop. (Technically, this shopping event has been dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, not second Prime Day.) The Prime Early Access Sale is a new shopping event designed to give shoppers the perfect opportunity to do their Christmas shopping early. Considering that SPY.com has already started working on selecting the year’s top Christmas gifts, we’re all for it. The Prime Early Access Sale started on October 11 and runs through the end of the day today, and this event will give you...
SPY

The Best Desk Plants to Liven Up Your Indoor Workspace

Whether you’re still working from home or back at the office, it’s always nice to add a little personality and presence to your workspace. We’re talking cool office supplies, self-heating mugs and other essentials, of course, but we’re also talking about plants. Plants are a great way to bring a grounding presence to your workspace while adding adult-like décor and ambiance. You can certainly spruce up your office with a space-saving hanging plant or a sturdy office plant, but when it comes to the best desk plants, there are three basic things to keep in mind. Sunlight: Are you by a window...
SPY

Get The Accessories That Power Your Gadgets With the Best Prime Days Deals On Anker Products

We love Anker’s products. Not only does the company offer incredible accessories that complement our daily drivers, like our smartphones and laptops, but they also are discounted throughout the year. That also includes the other Anker sub brands, like Soundcore and Eufy. Now that Prime Day part two is finally here, you can get a head start on snagging some awesome stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event happening right now. Whether you’re looking for the best wireless charging pads to recharge your gadgets, or perhaps an Anker portable charger that uses GaN technology to...
SPY

Breaking: YETI Joins the Prime Early Access Event With Up to 50% Off Drinkware

Here at SPY, we believe that you simply can’t go wrong with one of the best YETI gifts. So much so that you can catch something from YETI in just about every single one of our Christmas gift guides this year. But, here’s the problem with YETI. From the best coolers to insulated drinkware, we’re constantly searching out YETI alternatives simply because it is way too expensive. Sure, we’ll allow ourselves to splurge from time to time, but there’s no better feeling on this Earth than when YETI products go on sale. And, today, that’s finally happening. And if you need some...
SPY

Stop Whatever You’re Doing: All Of Your Favorite Board Games Are On Sale For Prime Day

Today marks the very last day of Prime Day in 2022. Although Amazon was nice enough to give us a Prime Day part two this year under the name “Prime Early Access Sale”, we’re kissing the best Prime Day deals goodbye tonight until 2022. So far, we’ve found a ton of Prime day deals on just about everything. OLED TVs, athleisure, kitchen appliances, even Macbook Airs. But, this morning, we stumbled upon a cluster of deals under a category we weren’t necessarily expecting: board games. If you don’t love a classic board game, you’re probably not human. Just about all of us...
SPY

Lightning Deal: Need a New Monitor? This 21-Inch 1080p HP Monitor Is Just $80 If You Hurry

Whether you’re in the market for a new monitor to fit in your office space or perhaps need a second display for more screen real estate, picking out the perfect monitor is crucial. We know what it’s like adjusting to the remote work lifestyle post-pandemic, and anything that will help increase productivity is a winner. If you’re looking to shop on the lower end, Amazon is running an amazing deal today on the HP P22va G4 FHD Monitor for just $80. The 21-inch 1080p HP monitor is an everyday, affordable monitor that’s simple to use. It has earned a 4.7-star rating...
SPY

Lite Brite Gets Illuminated With ‘Stranger Things’ Themed Designs

We called it: nostalgic toys and retro game favorites are cycling back around for Christmas 2022. The SPY team predicted these classic games and inventions, which best define our childhood, would be a major gifting trend this holiday season, and we specifically recommended Lite-Brite as one of our top picks. Already, tons of 90s retro toys are causing a serious case of deja vu in the store aisles. While some toys have remained constant with their original design to take you down memory lane, others have seen new iterations over the years like the command-calling Bop It!. The latest retro toy...
SPY

Has Pokémon Gone Too Far With Their Gigantic Life Size Plushes?

For millions of fans all over the world, Pokémon holds a special place in their hearts. And what would be better than having your favorite pocket monster in a life-size form? Some would argue these life-size Pokémon are horrifying — the type of abomination only a furry could love — and they wouldn’t be completely wrong. No matter how you feel about the new life-size Pokémon plushes, one fact is clear to us: The photos and the marketing around each of these beautiful creatures have been deliciously unhinged. Do you remember when Arcanine was released and the collective world of Pokémon fans lost...
SPY

Christmas Or Halloween? Govee’s Permanent Outdoor Lights Are Year Round Decor For Your Home

Your patio or balcony is just as much a part of your home as your living room, and as the weather grows milder in the months ahead, many people will be spending their free time sitting outside in the evening breeze. Why not deck it out in a set of smart lights that you can swap out according to the season? Govee, one of the leading brands for affordable smart lights, has introduced Permanent Outdoor Lights that only need a one-time installation process. What’s this mean for you? A couple of things. First of all, there’s way less maintenance involved than taking...
SPY

Review: The Theragun PRO and Mini Just Got Upgraded — Are They Worth Your Money?

Therabody is the leading massage gun brand in the recovery space, and recently they announced a whole slew of new Theragun devices, including a cupping therapy device, a relaxation chair, and the 5th Generation Theragun PRO and Theragun Mini 2.0. We’re always excited when Therabody drops new devices, both to see how well they perform and whether they’re actually worth a purchase. Are their newest guns worth an upgrade for current owners or worth the investment from new users? Keep reading our full review to find out. In August 2022, when the products were announced, SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla...
SPY

The Best Black Friday 2022 TV Deals Will Make You a Christmas Hero (Updated)

We’re still weeks away from Black Friday 2022 — November 25, to be precise — but it’s definitely not too early to begin gameplanning the big buys on the big day. One of the best tech gifts out there? A brand new, shiny, flat screen TV. They make excellent family gifts and you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of your purchase for years to come. We’ve put on our prognosticator caps to forecast the best Black Friday 2022 TV deals we’re expecting to see, and we’ll keep updating this list as more deals go live. A lot of these deals...
SPY

Uh-Oh: Prime Day Video Game Deals Are Dangerously Good Right Now

Annnnnnnd, we’re back! Although we thought Amazon’s annual Prime Day event would occur just once back in July, we were incorrect. Prime Day part two is officially here and is going by Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. This event began yesterday on October 11 and will last until the end of today, October 12. Like the regular Prime Day that we see over the summer every year, we’re seeing insane deals on products surrounding a number of different categories. With chilly weather on the horizon and the holiday season at our doorstep, this shopping bonanza is the perfect time to pick...
SPY

Anker’s 6-Outlet Power Strip Is 41% Off and Almost Sold Out!

Outlets, we can never seem to find enough of them to satisfy our growing list of gadgets in the home. Sometimes you have to come to a decision on what you keep plugged in and what you should take out. Well, you won’t have to do much of that with Amazon’s deal happening right now for a limited time on Anker’s PowerPort Strip 6. That’s because it’s 41% off its normal price, which makes it equally as good as the stuff we saw on super discount during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale very recently. If you missed out on snagging yourself...
SPY

We’re Obsessed: Thursday Boot Co. Just Launched Their First Line of Cowboy Boots

Chelsea, combat, chukka. All boot styles that Thursday Boot Company has introduced to the boot market at a ridiculously inexpensive price point. In doing so, they have certainly developed a reputation for themselves. It’s no hidden fact our SPY team absolutely raves over their existing product line, which is known for its intricate craftsmanship, modern styling and somehow, affordability. And now, we’re even more thrilled the NYC-based company has increased their offerings with a new style: cowboy boots. We’ve been waiting patiently to publish this one. After previewing Thursday’s new western line recently in New York City, we’re excited to announce...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

Prime Day’s Almost Over! Here Are 10 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals To Shop Tonight

It’s official. In just a few hours, it’s going to be October 13. While it’s thankfully not on a Friday this month, it still calls for some bad news. Why? Because the best Prime Day deals will finally commence. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will know that Prime Day had itself a round two, having started yesterday, October 11 and ending at the end of tonight, October 12. We’ve been covering this event like crazy, relaying information to our readers as we discover information ourselves. We’ve told you about the best TV deals, grooming deals, tech deals and...
SPY

We’re Calling It: Pickleball Sets Will Be One of the Top Trending Holiday Gifts of 2022

The rackets are small, the name is nonsensical, and the balls are plastic. So how on earth has pickleball become one of the hottest pastimes in the country? That is not for us to question. The trend is clear: This holiday shopping season will feature pickleball sets flying off the shelves faster and in greater volume than ever before. Experienced players and curious newbies alike will be hoping to find pickleball equipment among their holiday haul. Recently, SPY named the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 as well as the Top Gifting Trends of the holiday shopping season, and the best pickleball...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy