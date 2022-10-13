ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
GoFundMe pages, vigils planned for victims of Raleigh Hedingham shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The seven victims in the Oct. 13 Hedingham shooting ranged in age from 16 to 60. Those who lost their lives were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot; James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Connors, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

RALEIGH, N.C. — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely...
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure -- expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains...
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
Hidden child of the Holocaust shares her story

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Renée Fink lives a full life in Chapel Hill. She raised a family and is a mother of two and grandmother to five. But none of that seemed remotely possible in 1942 when she was 4 years old and was forced into hiding during the Holocaust.
