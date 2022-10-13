Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Related
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
GoFundMe pages, vigils planned for victims of Raleigh Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The seven victims in the Oct. 13 Hedingham shooting ranged in age from 16 to 60. Those who lost their lives were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot; James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Connors, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
'My worst fear since I took office': Raleigh mayor recounts emotional night of Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday night, first responders rushed to save victims of the mass shooting, officers scrambled to capture the suspected shooter, and Raleigh’s Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, along with other leaders, followed every turn. “That has been my worst fear since I took office,” said Baldwin. Thursday...
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbors afraid, looking for change after shooting rocks Hedingham community
RALEIGH, N.C. — A community is coping after learning the shooter who took five lives there is a teenager. “My first thought when I found out he went to my son's school is that it could’ve taken place at the school," said neighbor Rahnisha Finnell. "So that was very traumatizing.”
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
RALEIGH, N.C. — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely...
Photos: Raleigh police investigate shooting in Hedingham neighborhood
Photos from Sky 5 and WRAL News reporters at the scene show the aftermath of a Oct. 13, 2022, deadly shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh. Photos from Sky 5 and WRAL News reporters at the scene show the aftermath of a Oct. 13, 2022, deadly shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh.
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting
Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
RELATED PEOPLE
After mass shooting, police investigate homes in east Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators on Friday were searching several homes less than a mile from where a Raleigh police officer and four others were shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Investigators were searching homes on Sahalee Way in the Hedingham neighborhood overnight and into Friday morning. The homes are close...
Mother of 3, police officer, teen: What we know about the victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting
The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Police said a 15-year-old boy opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and an adjacent greenway Thursday afternoon. Five people...
Victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting remembered for love, smiles, dog walks, big plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Chief of Police Estella Patterson said a 15-year-old opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and...
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure -- expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains...
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well
RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
Hidden child of the Holocaust shares her story
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Renée Fink lives a full life in Chapel Hill. She raised a family and is a mother of two and grandmother to five. But none of that seemed remotely possible in 1942 when she was 4 years old and was forced into hiding during the Holocaust.
UNC-Duke meet under the lights in Battle for the Victory Bell
Durham, N.C. — Both Carolina and Duke bring winning records into their rivalry game Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium. The home team has the advantage of being unbeaten there, but the 5-1 Heels are 2-0 in the conference play in the ACC Coastal division, where they are currently the top dog.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0