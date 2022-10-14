Read full article on original website
NJ lawmakers to colleges: Stop withholding transcripts from students
A proposed state law advanced by an Assembly committee would restrict the ability of New Jersey colleges and universities to withhold transcripts from current and former students who still owe money to the school. A student may need a copy of their transcript to transfer to another institution, apply for...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
NJ bill would require liability insurance along with concealed carry permit for gun owners
Gun owners in New Jersey could soon be required to buy liability insurance with their concealed carry permit. Democrats in Trenton have proposed a new bill that would strengthen the most strict gun rules in the nation.
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
NJ Considers Sending Certain Criminals to Counseling, Not Jail
A proposed law advanced by a panel of New Jersey legislators aims to create a statewide program for steering certain criminals with mental illness away from incarceration and toward mental health treatment. Under the bill as it's written currently, eligible offenders would include those who commit non-violent disorderly offenses or...
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
Murphy in Florida: GOP to blame for ‘activist judges’ who ‘force their unpopular agenda’ on women
Gov. Phil Murphy ripped into top Florida Republicans in a speech there Saturday night, saying the GOP is to blame for “activist judges” who dismantled many women’s right to seek an abortion in the nation. The Democratic governor was in West Palm Beach to support gubernatorial hopeful...
Student loan forgiveness application available for first time. Nearly 1.1M N.J. residents eligible.
The long-awaited federal student loan debt relief application went live on Saturday morning in a beta version, more than a month after President Joe Biden announced a large-scale debt cancellation effort, marking the first time some borrowers are able to apply. The application is now available on the FederalStudentAid website...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Murphy headed to Florida to help raise money for Democrats battling DeSantis
Gov. Phil Murphy will travel to Florida on Saturday in an effort to boost Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist’s chances of unseating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, NJ Advance Media has learned. The New Jersey governor will be the keynote speaker at the 18th annual Truman-Kennedy-Johnson Gala hosted by the...
NJ controversy: State may officially say whether Central Jersey exists (Opinion)
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state Legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask 10 people in New Jersey "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get 10 very...
‘Huge increase in taxes’ looming in NJ because of health benefits
TRENTON – Property owners across the state face huge tax hikes, officials warned Wednesday. Local officials say the state must intervene to reduce the impact of roughly 22% increases in state health plan premiums for local government workers. The State Health Benefits Plan increases were approved by a state...
N.J. activist who joined in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection pleads guilty to federal charges
A New Jersey woman who reportedly urged on rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Friday to her role in the attempted insurrection which injured over 100 and killed five. Stephanie Hazelton, 50, also known as Ayla Wolf, a right-wing activist from Medford who...
NJ farmers market, orchards receive national recognition
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher Friday recognized the West Windsor Community Farmers Market, and Terhune Orchards, each in Mercer County, and Demarest Farms in Bergen County for being listed by national publications as top locations in the country for their products and experience. West...
Swatting incidents reported at school districts across New Jersey
According to New Jersey State Police, none of the threats made against schools on Friday were found to be credible.
2 women admit role in drug trafficking meth throughout southern NJ
Two women admitted in court Thursday to trafficking methamphetamine throughout southern New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Ian Smith’s drunk driving charges dismissed
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former Republican candidate for New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Smith has pleaded guilty, however, for refusing a breathalyzer. Smith, until recently the owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged with a DUI...
