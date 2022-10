Mesirow Financial paid $132 million for a sprawling multifamily complex in Coconut Creek, Fla., property records show. The property, Broadstone Cypress Hammocks, features 396 units across 18 buildings, all of which are three stories high. Located at 5201 W Hillsboro Boulevard, the development sits near the intersection of West Hillsboro Boulevard and Route 441.

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO