Mississippi State

WAPT

'Fixing a corrupt system': Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are looking for ways to fix what they called the broken safety net that is supposed to help the state's poorest people. Democratic lawmakers held a legislative hearing Tuesday on Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program at the State Capitol building. The hearing was billed as "fixing a corrupt system" and "helping Mississippi families in need."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, October 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Millions of dollars over the next five years will be coming...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership

Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents on student loan debt applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. In August, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. According to a Department of Education analysis, a typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.  Many Mississippians are wondering how this student debt […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison

A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
CHARLESTON, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several...
VICKSBURG, MS

