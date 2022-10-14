Read full article on original website
WAPT
'Fixing a corrupt system': Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are looking for ways to fix what they called the broken safety net that is supposed to help the state's poorest people. Democratic lawmakers held a legislative hearing Tuesday on Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program at the State Capitol building. The hearing was billed as "fixing a corrupt system" and "helping Mississippi families in need."
MSNBC
House probes Mississippi after governor mocked Jackson during water crisis
Top Democrats in the House are investigating the state of Mississippi, its capital city of Jackson, and how officials leading both responded to a recent water supply crisis that left residents without clean water for weeks this year. The probe, if seen through, could offer details on the systemic failures...
WAPT
519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, October 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Millions of dollars over the next five years will be coming...
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and […]
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
Mississippi officers respond to disturbance, find two males injured, dog suffering gunshot wound
A Mississippi man was arrested after a fight between two men results in a dog being shot. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Anchorage Rd for a disturbance. Upon arrival on scene, officers located two males involved in an altercation....
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership
Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
WAPT
Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
Mississippi parents on student loan debt applications
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. In August, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. According to a Department of Education analysis, a typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt. Many Mississippians are wondering how this student debt […]
Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
Hollywood Minute: 'Till' looks at shocking Mississippi murder
'Till' puts the spotlight on Emmett Till's mother, and the documentary 'Sell/Buy/Date' looks at the sex industry. David Daniel reports.
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
WLBT
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organized a rally in Sharkey County Saturday. The group was making a final push to educate, mobilize and empower voters to make their voices heard. “Our infrastructure has been crumbling over the last twenty years, we don’t have clean...
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
WAPT
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. A dearth of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several...
