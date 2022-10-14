ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ community assembles school supply kits in for needy kids in Boystown

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Members of Chicago’s LGBTQ community are spending the day on an assembly line in the Boystown neighborhood, putting together kits with school supplies for less fortunate children in the area.

Matthew Kurtzman, CEO of the Chicago-based non-profit Back 2 School America said the kits include 30 essential school supplies and notes of encouragement. He also said the organization hit a milestone this past summer by distributing 10 million school supplies.

"People are very receptive to this program, which is great. It's very basic and yet so critical."

The volunteers were writing the notes.

"People can write whatever they want on a note of encouragement. We had some amazing ones," said Kurtzman.

"Sometimes we have artists that will spend three minutes just decorating one note of inspiration. Some people write long things, some people, quote famous people, some people quote Dr. Seuss."

