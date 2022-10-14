Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane have?
BEHIND the scenes, late actor Robbie Coltrane was going through a private health battle that became harder to manage as the years went on. Eventually, the Harry Potter alum had to utilize a wheelchair because of the disease's complications to his movement. What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie...
How Much Was ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Worth Upon His Death at Age 72?
"Harry Potter" fans are mourning the loss of beloved actor Robbie Coltrane who passed away today, October 14. The Scottish-born talent played the role of half-man/half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the...
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
My secret love for Emma, by Harry Potter baddie Malfoy
HARRY Potter star Tom Felton has spoken of his ‘secret love’ for Emma Watson, saying what started as an on-set friendship deepened into something more significant. In his new memoir Felton, 35, who played antagonist Draco Malfoy, says he came to understand that the actress was a ‘kindred spirit’ and they have formed a lifelong bond after meeting on set.
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14: Meet the New Cast!
As previously reported, The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 will feature a many fresh names and faces, as the long-running franchise undergoes a significant reboot in the hopes of recapturing its former ratings-based glory. And now? In the wake of BravoCon 2022 taking place over the weekend...
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star
Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
‘Harry Potter’ Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: “You Made Us a Family”
The cast of Harry Potter are mourning the death of Robbie Coltrane. It was announced on Friday that Coltrane passed away at the age of 72. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said of the actor in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72Graham Norton Argues Cancel Culture Is "Wrong Word," Says It Should Be "Accountability"TIFF: "Weird Al" Yankovic on...
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
Robbie Coltrane death: Jason Isaacs says he was a ‘fanboy’ for Harry Potter co-star in moving tribute
Jason Isaacs has revealed himself to be a “fanboy” for Robbie Coltrane as he paid tribute to his Harry Potter co-star.The death of the Scottish actor, who played Hagrid in the fantasy franchise, was announced on Friday (14 October). Coltrane was 72.Tributes quickly poured in on social media from Coltrane’s fellow Harry Potter cast members, including Daniel Radcliffe himself.On Monday (17 October) afternoon, Isaacs shared a photo of his two daughters next to a rubber copy of Coltrane’s face as Hagrid from the set of Harry Potter.Captioning the post, the actor – who played Lucius Malfoy – wrote that...
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star, dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, the legendary star of television, movies and the Broadway stage, died Oct. 11 at the age of 96. The former "Murder, She Wrote" star's passing was announced in a statement by her family members. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died...
Daniel Radcliffe remembers ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Robbie Coltrane with heartfelt story
Robbie Coltrane, the actor who famously played Hagrid in all eight installments of "Harry Potter" films, died Friday, Oct. 14 at 72 years old. Belinda Wright, Coltrane's agent of 40 years confirmed the news, writing in a statement obtained by TODAY that the actor was "forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty" and "a wonderful actor."
The Ballad of Rubeus Hagrid
The first Harry Potter film initially depicts the night Harry learns he’s a wizard like a scene from a horror movie. Harry and the disagreeable Dursleys—his uncle, aunt, and cousin—have escaped to a cottage on a remote island, attempting to outrun the letters alerting Harry to his magic. But the messenger arrives anyway, in the form of a half-giant named Hagrid. The Dursleys cower and scream as he knocks, rain pummels the roof, and the sweeping John Williams score crescendos—until Hagrid breaks down the door and steps inside. “Sorry about that,” he sighs, placing the hunk of wood back in its frame. With three little words and a sheepish raise of his eyebrows, the tension dissipates. Hagrid’s no fearsome monster, but a friendly visitor. Indeed, he might even be feeling a tad guilty over causing such a ruckus in the middle of the night.
