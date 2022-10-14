John Legend Admits He's Going To Miss Working With 'Friend' Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'

Source: mega

Though John Legend was just as upset as fans when Blake Shelton announced next year's season of The Voice would be his last, the dad-of-two understood the reasoning behind the country crooner's departure.

"He's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," he acknowledged. "We're gonna miss him though."

"He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him," added the "All of You" crooner. "We're all gonna miss him."

The current season of the competition series will actually be the final time the two sit in the red spinning chairs together, as Legend is taking off next year to focus on other ventures and his personal life, as wife Chrissy Teigen is pregnant.

Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm gonna do a little bit of touring," he spilled. "But I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season."

Instead, season 23 will feature newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan sitting alongside Kelly Clarkson and Shelton, though it's yet to be announced who could possibly take over the country star's coveted spot in the future.

Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

As OK! reported, producers of the hit NBC series had been trying to oust Shelton from the program for a few years now, as a source claimed "the only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving."

The Oklahoma native announced his exit on Tuesday, October 11, admitting he was "wrestling" with the idea to step back for a while. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me," he gushed in a social media post. "It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Source: OK!

