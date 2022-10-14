ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

John Legend Admits He's Going To Miss Working With 'Friend' Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSUCB_0iZLfJE300
Source: mega

Though John Legend was just as upset as fans when Blake Shelton announced next year's season of The Voice would be his last, the dad-of-two understood the reasoning behind the country crooner's departure.

"He's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," he acknowledged. "We're gonna miss him though."

Article continues below advertisement

"He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him," added the "All of You" crooner. "We're all gonna miss him."

The current season of the competition series will actually be the final time the two sit in the red spinning chairs together, as Legend is taking off next year to focus on other ventures and his personal life, as wife Chrissy Teigen is pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184LbQ_0iZLfJE300
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

Article continues below advertisement

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm gonna do a little bit of touring," he spilled. "But I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season."

FANS REACT AFTER BLAKE SHELTON PLAYFULLY SNUBS GWEN STEFANI ON 'THE VOICE'

Instead, season 23 will feature newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan sitting alongside Kelly Clarkson and Shelton, though it's yet to be announced who could possibly take over the country star's coveted spot in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2lZJ_0iZLfJE300
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, producers of the hit NBC series had been trying to oust Shelton from the program for a few years now, as a source claimed "the only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving."

The Oklahoma native announced his exit on Tuesday, October 11, admitting he was "wrestling" with the idea to step back for a while. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me," he gushed in a social media post. "It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Source: OK!

Legend talked to Entertainment Tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
shefinds

Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’

Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

139K+
Followers
4K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy