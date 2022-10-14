Read full article on original website
Sunak set for coronation as new prime minister, after Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race
Rishi Sunak looks set for coronation on Monday as the UK’s third prime minister this year after Boris Johnson sensationally pulled out of the race late on Sunday night.Mr Johnson’s retreat leaves Mr Sunak and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead in endorsements from Tory MPs.The former prime minister’s withdrawal from the contest is a significant humiliation, after he authorised allies to brief that he was ready to return to Downing Street less than two months after his ejection...
BBC
Marcus Garvey's son visits Bath during UK tour
A prominent anti-racism campaigner said that the fight against discrimination must continue. Dr Julius Garvey - the son of late Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey - spoke at Fairfield House in Bath on Friday as part of his UK tour. The 89-year-old retired vascular surgeon talked about his father's legacy...
