Leesburg, VA

DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
Washington Examiner

One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead

A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 1 Injured in DC Triple Shooting

Two 19-year-olds are dead, and one person is injured after a triple shooting in Congress Heights in Washington, D.C. Monday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday

ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home

A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
DALE CITY, VA
WUSA9

Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA

HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
HERNDON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 S. 13th Rd. in Arlington. A viewing will take place prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. The church planned to stream the service on its website.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Steven Meyer, Leesburg

Editor: Tenth Congressional District Candidate Hung Cao has been endorsed by the Madison Project PAC, created by Loudoun conservative Evangelical Christian activist Michael Farris, and received a donation from the PAC on June 3 to help him win the 10th CD Republican primary. In the past year, the Madison Project...
LEESBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Hurkamp Park Otter-ly Amazing statue stolen

The Frederickcsburg Police daily report lists one of the bronze otters at Hurkamp Park has been stolen:. Hurkamp Park, 501 George Street, 10/16, A City Government employee reported an otter statue was stolen. Steven Wegner, the local artist who sculpted and cast the otters around town wrote in a Facebook...

