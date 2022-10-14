Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Related
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Washington Examiner
One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead
A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 1 Injured in DC Triple Shooting
Two 19-year-olds are dead, and one person is injured after a triple shooting in Congress Heights in Washington, D.C. Monday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
loudounnow.com
Grand Jury Restores Round Hill Murder Charge; Supervisors Join Criticism of Biberaj
The case of a murder suspect released from the county jail despite pending charges against him has continued to generate finger-pointing among Loudoun elected officials, now with county supervisors joining the fray on the sheriff’s behalf. Stone Lee Colburn is accused of fatally stabbing Natalie Crow in July 2021...
Inside Nova
Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home
A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Carjacking
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in an attempted carjacking that occurred on October 11 in the 8000 block of 13th Street in Silver Spring. At approximately 8:41 p.m. on October 11, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of...
Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA
HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
2 women, 2 men found shot dead in Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of four victims in a Woodbridge residence.
wfxrtv.com
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 S. 13th Rd. in Arlington. A viewing will take place prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. The church planned to stream the service on its website.
Man wanted for rape at hotel in Fairfax County in custody
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 6:36 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department said the man wanted for rape was in custody. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released security images and video of a man they say raped a woman at Hawthorn Suites Hotel in the Vienna area on Oct. 1. The Fairfax County […]
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Steven Meyer, Leesburg
Editor: Tenth Congressional District Candidate Hung Cao has been endorsed by the Madison Project PAC, created by Loudoun conservative Evangelical Christian activist Michael Farris, and received a donation from the PAC on June 3 to help him win the 10th CD Republican primary. In the past year, the Madison Project...
fredericksburg.today
Hurkamp Park Otter-ly Amazing statue stolen
The Frederickcsburg Police daily report lists one of the bronze otters at Hurkamp Park has been stolen:. Hurkamp Park, 501 George Street, 10/16, A City Government employee reported an otter statue was stolen. Steven Wegner, the local artist who sculpted and cast the otters around town wrote in a Facebook...
WUSA
Former DC deputy mayor scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges at Arlington County District Court
In an interview with the Washington Post, Ex-D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart said he was "geo bacheloring." Geldart was staying part-time with a friend in D.C.
WSET
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
Four Killed In Mass Shooting In Prince William, Suspect At Large (DEVELOPING)
A shooting suspect is at large after four people were found shot to death in a Virginia home, police say. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge.
Comments / 0