ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 S. 13th Rd. in Arlington. A viewing will take place prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. The church planned to stream the service on its website.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO