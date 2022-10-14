ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York's star slugger — and baseball's home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians.
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night

The New York Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.
NBC Sports

Mookie Betts' struggles highlight a trend for ex-Red Sox in playoffs

Any Boston fans rooting for recent Red Sox alumni during the 2022 MLB postseason have been sorely disappointed to date. Former Red Sox superstar and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts saw his season end in abrupt fashion Saturday, as the San Diego Padres dispatched Betts' 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series with a Game 4 victory.
