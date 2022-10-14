The New York Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.

