FOX Sports
Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York's star slugger — and baseball's home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians rally to beat Yankees, 6-5, in ninth inning for 2-1 lead in ALDS
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardiac Kids did it again. Down to their last two outs and faced with the prospect of falling behind 2-1 in the American League Division Series, the Guardians turned the tables on the Yankees on Saturday night with 6-5 come-from-behind win in the ninth inning. The...
MLB・
MLB Scores: Yankees stay alive and send ALDS series to Game 5
Bookmark this page throughout the season for updates on live games. In addition, you can learn about the highest-scoring games
MLB・
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
'Stros will see you at the Juice Box Wednesday for Game 1 of ALCS
LET'S GO! 💙🧡 After a marathon game Saturday, our guys punched their ticket to their sixth straight ALCS. Monday night's Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians will tell us who we'll be up against.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Gerrit Cole steps up, Yankees defeat Guardians 4-2 to force Game 5 of ALDS
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night
The New York Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.
NBC Sports
Mookie Betts' struggles highlight a trend for ex-Red Sox in playoffs
Any Boston fans rooting for recent Red Sox alumni during the 2022 MLB postseason have been sorely disappointed to date. Former Red Sox superstar and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts saw his season end in abrupt fashion Saturday, as the San Diego Padres dispatched Betts' 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series with a Game 4 victory.
