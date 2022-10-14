Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are known to cause reproductive problems, developmental issues, and certain cancers. “It is alarming...
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and will...
Spokane Fire say cleaning clogged dryer vents can reduce fire risk
SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Fire Department says more than 16,000 residential fires started by dryers happen every year across the U.S. Spokane fire officials say checking your dryer vent often can reduce the fire risk. “We try to make sure that ducting itself is clean,” said Michelle Welch, a local homeowner. Once a month, there’s something Welch’s family always checks...
Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers
SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians. He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
KHQ Right Now
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which sent...
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Woodward speaks out on Fentanyl in Spokane
Mayor Woodward speaks out on the impact of Fentanyl in Spokane. The Alliance for Fentanyl Education will be holding an event on Oct. 29 in an effort to raise awareness on the opioid epidemic.
59-Year-Old John A. Wilson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Stevens County (Stevens County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported in Stevens County. The official stated that the crash happened on Highway 395 about 2 miles west of Kettle Falls. The officials reported that Wilson struck the side of a Subaru occupied by three people, two of them were...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department officer's head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar in...
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing. According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.
'It just sounded like an eagle crying': Hayden Lake residents concerned after tree with a bald eagle's nest was removed
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The removal of a tree on private property near Hayden Lake last week left neighbors concerned because the tree contained a bald eagle's nest, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “That's where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar, a...
Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand
RATHDRUM, Idaho — It’s easier to find an apartment in Rathdrum than a home, which is exactly what the city wants to fix. The median price for a home in Rathdrum is $488,000, a nearly unattainable price for people that lived there before the boom. Annika Thompson knows she wants a beautiful home to raise her family where she grew up....
KHQ Right Now
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman from Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Patricia Chase is 81 years old and has been reported missing from the Gypsy Bay area of Sagle. Chase is 5’6″, 225 lbs, with brown eyes and short white hair. She is possibly wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt. She’s...
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
Comments / 0