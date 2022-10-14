ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are known to cause reproductive problems, developmental issues, and certain cancers. “It is alarming...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire say cleaning clogged dryer vents can reduce fire risk

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Fire Department says more than 16,000 residential fires started by dryers happen every year across the U.S. Spokane fire officials say checking your dryer vent often can reduce the fire risk. “We try to make sure that ducting itself is clean,” said Michelle Welch, a local homeowner. Once a month, there’s something Welch’s family always checks...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KHQ Right Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KHQ Right Now

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
SPOKANE, WA

