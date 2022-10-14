Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Berkeley Beacon
Queer Latinx artist sheds light on colonialism, immigration, and xenophobia using the human body
The smell of white sage and the sound of jingling keys filled the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street on Oct. 14 as a Mexico-City-born artist displayed a new performance piece. “Go Back to Where You Came From!” is a performance-lecture piece by Emilio Rojas that investigates the history of colonialism and border trauma while highlighting xenophobia, queerness, and the contamination of interpersonal spaces.
Daily Free Press
Men’s March protest met with pro-abortion protest at the State House
Anti-abortion protestors gathered outside Planned Parenthood at 1055 Commonwealth Avenue and walked to the Massachusetts State House at a “Men’s March for Life” rally on Saturday, a national organization that calls on men to abolish abortion, rally for personhood and be “men of god,” according to the Men’s March mission statement.
Harvard Crimson
Anthony Ferranti ’46, Longtime Harvard Square Business Owner, Remembered as a Caring Mentor
Anthony C. Ferranti co-founded Ferranti-Dege camera shop in Harvard Square in 1995. By Courtesy of Daniel Ferranti. Former employees of the Ferranti-Dege camera shop, co-founded by Anthony C. Ferranti ’46 in 1955, would affectionately refer to themselves as alumni of “Ferranti-Dege University.”. For many, the experience of working...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Is Boston experiencing a boom of bookstores? Yes, it is.
“It doesn’t take a brilliant amount of perception to see that Boston needed more bookstores.”. There’s been good news recently for bibliophiles in Boston; a wave of independent bookstores are opening new storefronts around the city. Shop owners, managers, and industry leaders are cheering the development, which comes...
baystatebanner.com
Flynn, Baker get heated in redistricting hearing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A redistricting map supported by voting rights advocates sparked fierce pushback from white City Councilors Monday during a heated hearing in the Iannella chamber. City Council President Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston, downtown, Chinatown and parts of the South...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Remains of solider killed in Korean War to be returned, buried in Malden
The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be returned to Massachusetts on Tuesday before being buried in Malden, according to Boston Police. Joseph Puopolo, an East Boston native, was reported missing in action December 2, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. Four POWs that returned in 1953 reported that Puopolo died as a prisoner of war in February 1951. He was 19 years old when he died.
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Christopher Hood, neo-Nazi leader, appointed lawyer as he faces public fighting charges
A Boston judge appointed neo-Nazi group leader Christopher Hood a lawyer Monday morning as he faces charges related to an alleged fight over the summer outside a drag queen story hour. West Roxbury Court First Justice Kathleen Coffey appointed Allston-based Attorney Simon Glik to represent Hood, who appeared in court...
wamc.org
Carbon fee question on some election ballots in Massachusetts
In the November election, some voters in western Massachusetts will get a chance to weigh-in on a public policy question dealing with climate change. The non-binding question will measure support for a proposed fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. Advocates say this fee would lead to reduced carbon dioxide pollution which is the chief cause of global warming.
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
whdh.com
Activists in costume protest fossil fuel investments of Chase Bank in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate Courage activists gathered in Downtown Crossing Saturday to protest fossil fuel investments made by Chase Bank. Some of the protesters wore animal costumes, surrounded by people wearing methane bubble suits. Protesters said the demonstration was to tell banks to invest in the protection of ecosystems, not in fossil fuel companies.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
UPDATE: Curley Community Center Renovations
The construction crews have been busy at work getting the exterior of the community center ready for opening and many have been asking, “when will the Curley Community center open?” Well, South Boston Online posted an update this week. It appears there is still a legal situation and then they are waiting on some supplies, and then the City will need to staff the center etc. So it looks like the community center aka “The L” will most likely be opening, potentially, in early 2023. You can read more about this here.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
Boston University says reports it created new, more lethal COVID strain are ‘false and inaccurate’
Boston University did not create a new, more lethal strain of COVID-19 in its laboratory. At least that is what the University is saying after reports, such as this Fox News report which was spread widely, claimed that is exactly what researchers did at the school. Boston University is, in...
