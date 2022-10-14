Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa Bay020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 9:04; Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 9:04; Cole, TB (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov, Namestnikov), 1:25 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:12 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Frost, Zamula), 10:43. Penalties_Konecny, PHI (High Sticking), 1:00; Perry, TB (Fighting), 2:31; Braun, PHI (Fighting), 2:31; MacEwen, PHI (Roughing), 2:31.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1
LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), Judge (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez (1). HBP_Civale (Rizzo), Karinchak (Bader), Clase (Kiner-Falefa). Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak; Right, Will Little; Left, Dan Iassogna. T_3:11. A_48,178 (47,309).
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
Porterville Recorder
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
San Jose Sharks (0-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the New York Islanders as losers of four in a row. New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2
New Jersey022—4 First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Lundestrom), 7:57. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (McTavish, Fowler), 13:08. Penalties_Grant, ANA (Slashing), 9:22; Haula, NJ (Interference), 18:36. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 1 (Hughes, Graves), 4:17. 4, New Jersey, Hischier 1 (Bratt, Siegenthaler), 14:48. Penalties_Smith, NJ (Interference), 1:12; Smith, NJ (Interference), 13:53;...
Porterville Recorder
Golden Knights try to keep win streak going, visit the Flames
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall while going 17-11-3 against opponents...
ALCS Preview: AL East coach scouts the Yankees
This coach prepared for and faced the Yankees 19 times during the regular season, and while he says they didn’t change the way they pitched to the Yankee hitters, they figured out the best way to slow that lineup down.
Porterville Recorder
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-2
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Bader, Rosario, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 50, Cleveland 82. 2B_Rizzo, Cabrera, Kwan, Ramírez 2, Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor, Straw. HR_Rizzo, Bader 3, Judge 2, Stanton 2, Cabrera, Kwan, Rosario, J.Naylor. RBIs_Rizzo 4, Bader 4, Judge 3, Stanton 6, Cabrera 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Ramírez 2, Rosario 2, Giménez, J.Naylor 3, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Torres 2, Locastro, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez. CS_Rizzo. SF_Stanton, Trevino, Ramírez. S_Peralta.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 7, Boston 5
Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 4, Vancouver 3
Columbus0121—4 First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Pettersson), 7:51 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Hoglander, Podkolzin), 11:11. Penalties_Lazar, VAN (Roughing), 6:04; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 16:17; Schenn, VAN (Fighting), 16:17. Second Period_3, Columbus, Danforth 1 (Chinakhov, Gavrikov), 15:42. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ (Tripping), 11:12. Third Period_4, Columbus, Werenski 1 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 6:18....
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2
San Jose110—2 N.Y. Islanders032—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 2 (Svechnikov, Megna), 12:50. Penalties_Pelech, NYI (Interference), 13:18; Benning, SJ (Holding), 16:25. Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Pelech, Nelson), 10:03. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 1 (Dobson, Pageau), 14:48. 4, San Jose, Svechnikov 2 (Benning), 17:10. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 2 (Nelson), 19:04. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Holding Stick), 6:36.
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 3, Vegas 2
Calgary021—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23. Penalties_Stone, CGY (High Sticking), 10:05; Lucic, CGY (Hooking), 17:33. Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp). Penalties_Whitecloud, LV (Roughing), 2:08; Martinez, LV (Tripping),...
'Huge swing:' Kyle Schwarber's majestic home run lifts Phillies over Padres in Game 1 of NLCS
No one is saying the series is over, but Kyle Schwarber's homer has Phillies fans believing the blast could carry them though October.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3
Minnesota111—3 First Period_1, Colorado, Meyers 1 (Johnson, Girard), 3:30. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Jost, Addison), 4:14. 3, Colorado, Girard 1 (MacKinnon, Nichushkin), 15:08. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Boldy, Addison), 6:09 (pp). 5, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (MacKinnon, Makar), 11:59. Penalties_Rantanen, COL (Slashing), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Hooking), 8:37;...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3
Nashville1200—3 Los Angeles won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 1 (Granlund, McDonagh), 1:32. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 4 (Kaliyev, Durzi), 4:24 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Granlund, Duchene), 8:32. 4, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Sissons), 19:29. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Lemieux), 13:00. 6, Los Angeles, Roy...
Comments / 0