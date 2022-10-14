ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties...
TAMPA, FL
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
TAMPA, FL
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 9:04; Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 9:04; Cole, TB (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov, Namestnikov), 1:25 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:12 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Frost, Zamula), 10:43. Penalties_Konecny, PHI (High Sticking), 1:00; Perry, TB (Fighting), 2:31; Braun, PHI (Fighting), 2:31; MacEwen, PHI (Roughing), 2:31.
TAMPA, FL
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1

LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), Judge (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez (1). HBP_Civale (Rizzo), Karinchak (Bader), Clase (Kiner-Falefa). Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak; Right, Will Little; Left, Dan Iassogna. T_3:11. A_48,178 (47,309).
CLEVELAND, OH
Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
TEMPE, AZ
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

San Jose Sharks (0-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the New York Islanders as losers of four in a row. New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games...
SAN JOSE, CA
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2

New Jersey022—4 First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Lundestrom), 7:57. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (McTavish, Fowler), 13:08. Penalties_Grant, ANA (Slashing), 9:22; Haula, NJ (Interference), 18:36. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 1 (Hughes, Graves), 4:17. 4, New Jersey, Hischier 1 (Bratt, Siegenthaler), 14:48. Penalties_Smith, NJ (Interference), 1:12; Smith, NJ (Interference), 13:53;...
ANAHEIM, CA
Golden Knights try to keep win streak going, visit the Flames

Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall while going 17-11-3 against opponents...
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-2

E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Bader, Rosario, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 50, Cleveland 82. 2B_Rizzo, Cabrera, Kwan, Ramírez 2, Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor, Straw. HR_Rizzo, Bader 3, Judge 2, Stanton 2, Cabrera, Kwan, Rosario, J.Naylor. RBIs_Rizzo 4, Bader 4, Judge 3, Stanton 6, Cabrera 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Ramírez 2, Rosario 2, Giménez, J.Naylor 3, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Torres 2, Locastro, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez. CS_Rizzo. SF_Stanton, Trevino, Ramírez. S_Peralta.
NEW YORK STATE
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of...
DALLAS, TX
Ottawa 7, Boston 5

Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
Columbus 4, Vancouver 3

Columbus0121—4 First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Pettersson), 7:51 (sh). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Hoglander, Podkolzin), 11:11. Penalties_Lazar, VAN (Roughing), 6:04; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 16:17; Schenn, VAN (Fighting), 16:17. Second Period_3, Columbus, Danforth 1 (Chinakhov, Gavrikov), 15:42. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ (Tripping), 11:12. Third Period_4, Columbus, Werenski 1 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 6:18....
COLUMBUS, OH
N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2

San Jose110—2 N.Y. Islanders032—5 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 2 (Svechnikov, Megna), 12:50. Penalties_Pelech, NYI (Interference), 13:18; Benning, SJ (Holding), 16:25. Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Pelech, Nelson), 10:03. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 1 (Dobson, Pageau), 14:48. 4, San Jose, Svechnikov 2 (Benning), 17:10. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 2 (Nelson), 19:04. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Holding Stick), 6:36.
SAN JOSE, CA
Calgary 3, Vegas 2

Calgary021—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23. Penalties_Stone, CGY (High Sticking), 10:05; Lucic, CGY (Hooking), 17:33. Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp). Penalties_Whitecloud, LV (Roughing), 2:08; Martinez, LV (Tripping),...
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Minnesota111—3 First Period_1, Colorado, Meyers 1 (Johnson, Girard), 3:30. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Jost, Addison), 4:14. 3, Colorado, Girard 1 (MacKinnon, Nichushkin), 15:08. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Boldy, Addison), 6:09 (pp). 5, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (MacKinnon, Makar), 11:59. Penalties_Rantanen, COL (Slashing), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Hooking), 8:37;...
BOULDER, CO
Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3

Nashville1200—3 Los Angeles won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 1 (Granlund, McDonagh), 1:32. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 4 (Kaliyev, Durzi), 4:24 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 2 (Granlund, Duchene), 8:32. 4, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Sissons), 19:29. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Lemieux), 13:00. 6, Los Angeles, Roy...
LOS ANGELES, CA

