WFMJ.com

Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Courtawarded $750k

The Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Court (MCCPHC) was awarded $750,000 in grant funding on Monday. This funding is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Ohio, $20 million in grant funding to various entities, programs and organizations to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives, assist victims of crime, provide training and technical assistance, conduct research and implement programs to improve the justice system.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two contractors burned in blaze at Niles manufacturer

Firefighters from Weathersfield, Lordstown, and Niles have been dispatched to the Howmet Structure Systems plant in Weathersfield. A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that one person was injured as a fire erupted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the former RMI plant on Warren Avenue. According to Weatherfield Fire Chief...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull Co. Commissioner candidates talk plans for office

Our 21 News 2022 election coverage continues with a look at the Trumbull County Commissioner's race. There's been a lot of fireworks lately during Trumbull County Commissioner meetings. Republican candidate, Denny Malloy and Democrat candidate, Mike O'Brien say would help restore order and professionalism to that office. One of them...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
ALLIANCE, OH
butlerradio.com

DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring

Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Driver cited for shingle, nail spill along I-680

State Troopers have cited the driver of a dump truck that they say spilled shingles and nails along Interstate 680 early Monday. Armando Eber of Youngstown was charged with failure to control his vehicle and driving without a license after the truck he was driving lost its load of used shingles along the southbound lanes of I-680 between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road in Boardman.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
NEWTON FALLS, OH

