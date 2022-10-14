Read full article on original website
Trumbull County fire departments come together for live fire training
About 40 firefighters from Bazetta, Howland, Cortland and Champion took part in the live fire training in Brookfield.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Courtawarded $750k
The Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Court (MCCPHC) was awarded $750,000 in grant funding on Monday. This funding is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Ohio, $20 million in grant funding to various entities, programs and organizations to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives, assist victims of crime, provide training and technical assistance, conduct research and implement programs to improve the justice system.
‘It’s a real problem’: Catalytic converter thieves target area businesses
Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem in the Youngstown, Ohio area, but those involved in tackling the problem have different ideas of how to solve it.
WFMJ.com
Two contractors burned in blaze at Niles manufacturer
Firefighters from Weathersfield, Lordstown, and Niles have been dispatched to the Howmet Structure Systems plant in Weathersfield. A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that one person was injured as a fire erupted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the former RMI plant on Warren Avenue. According to Weatherfield Fire Chief...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Co. Commissioner candidates talk plans for office
Our 21 News 2022 election coverage continues with a look at the Trumbull County Commissioner's race. There's been a lot of fireworks lately during Trumbull County Commissioner meetings. Republican candidate, Denny Malloy and Democrat candidate, Mike O'Brien say would help restore order and professionalism to that office. One of them...
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter.
WFMJ.com
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
whbc.com
ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
‘Just devastating’: 47 animals removed from Ohio pet rescue business; 4 found dead
A 24-year-old woman is facing eight misdemeanor counts in Stark County after 47 animals were found without proper access to food and water at her home business.
cleveland19.com
Lake County man wanted for shooting into apartment, sheriff’s office says
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for shooting into an apartment. The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment building on Nye Road in Painesville Township. Deputies said Terrance Tyreek Williams...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
Ohio police officer to pay fine for crash with baby inside while on-duty
An Ohio police officer pleaded no contest and will pay a fine after a crash happened while the officer was on duty. According to the TimesReporter, Katelyn A. Brown, 26, a New Philadelphia police officer, was found guilty of failure to obey a traffic control device in connection to a crash that happened on August 29. […]
butlerradio.com
DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring
Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
WYTV.com
Attorneys describe client’s childhood while asking for 10-year sentence on drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man being sentenced later this month described their client’s childhood while asking for a federal prison sentence of no more than 10 years. The sentencing memorandum filed for Raphael Ortiz, 42, in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before...
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
WFMJ.com
Driver cited for shingle, nail spill along I-680
State Troopers have cited the driver of a dump truck that they say spilled shingles and nails along Interstate 680 early Monday. Armando Eber of Youngstown was charged with failure to control his vehicle and driving without a license after the truck he was driving lost its load of used shingles along the southbound lanes of I-680 between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
Firefighters in Trumbull county have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires, all displacing families.
1 dead in rollover crash; alcohol involved: OSHP
A man has died in a rollover crash Monday morning.
