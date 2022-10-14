A couple in Merrifield have been sentenced to prison for using the wife’s real estate job to steal people’s identities. Caprice Foster, 51, and Marcus Foster, 33, took personal identifying information from at least nine people and used it to “buy a luxury vehicle, lease high-end residences, and obtain loans and credit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Friday (Oct. 14).

