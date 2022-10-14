Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: My favorite time of the year!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. I love the color changing leaves, sweater weather (in my case it’s hoodie...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Fairfax County’s Guide to Halloween — “It’s time for scary, silly and all kinds of costumes in all corners of our community. Here are a few things to know about Halloween in Fairfax County,” including where to find the most elaborately decorated houses and tips for handling trick-or-treating. [Fairfax County Government]
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Tysons Partnership will morph into the ‘Tysons Community Alliance’
Tysons has its new anchor organization. Tysons Partnership — the nonprofit charged with implementing Fairfax County’s vision for Tysons — will be phased out in favor of a newly created Tysons Community Alliance (TCA) that will advocate for local residents, businesses and nonprofits, the partnership announced today (Monday).
tysonsreporter.com
Frost Advisory issued for Fairfax County early Wednesday morning
Fairfax County might get a little frosty overnight, in case the yellowing leaves outside weren’t a clear enough signal of autumn’s arrival. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the D.C. area, warning that temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, starting at 2 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons gas station hit by tornado nears approval for convenience store
The Mobil gas station by Tysons Corner Center was looking to make some changes before it got hit by a tornado this spring, but the damage resulting from that storm added a new sense of urgency to the project. When it meets tomorrow (Wednesday), the Fairfax County Planning Commission is...
tysonsreporter.com
A third of FCPD officers considered leaving during pandemic, new report says
A new report on COVID-19’s impact on policing found some dissatisfaction among officers with how the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the pandemic, along with a significant decrease in community engagement. Made public earlier this month, the report looked into the pandemic’s impact on policing in Fairfax County....
tysonsreporter.com
Merrifield real estate agent and husband get prison time for stealing identities
A couple in Merrifield have been sentenced to prison for using the wife’s real estate job to steal people’s identities. Caprice Foster, 51, and Marcus Foster, 33, took personal identifying information from at least nine people and used it to “buy a luxury vehicle, lease high-end residences, and obtain loans and credit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Friday (Oct. 14).
Comments / 0