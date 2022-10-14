Read full article on original website
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide is sidestepping previous support for tighter voting restrictions and doubts about the 2020 presidential vote as he tries to avoid turbulence in his campaign for what would typically be a little-noticed election win by a Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office. Since Diego Morales defeated Indiana’s current secretary of state for the GOP nomination in June, he’s given scant explanation for dropping his criticism of early and mail voting while Democrats criticize Morales as one of many Republican “election deniers” seeking to win state offices around the country Indiana Democrats, who last won a statewide race a decade ago, see a chance to defeat Morales in the Nov. 8 election. They are highlighting that he twice left low-level secretary of state office jobs after being written up for poor job performance and questions over whether he’s overemphasized his military service. Morales largely focuses his campaign on appearances at county Republican events and local festivals, brushing off criticism. He has not joined candidate forums with Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Mauer and skipped a debate last week with them that was broadcast by public TV stations across Indiana.
Confetti review – mother goes to ends of the earth to champion dyslexic daughter
Any parent who has had to advocate for their child will find something to relate to in Chinese-American director Ann Hu’s well-intentioned and gently moving drama. It’s loosely inspired by her own experiences raising a dyslexic daughter, fictionalised here into the story of an illiterate woman who goes to the ends of the earth – at least that’s how it feels – in emigrating from China to New York to get specialist educational support for her seven-year-old.
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials.
Ukraine Russia war – live: Top general says situation ‘difficult’ for Putin’s troops in rare admission
The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should...
