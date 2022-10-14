Colorado school district not required to disclose superintendent search records, appeals court says

Heidi Ganahl on Sunday night, in effect, argued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is duplicitous — advocating for women's choice only when it suits his ideological positions. The Republican nominee for governor made the claim about Polis, who seeks reelection, during a debate in Colorado Springs. As the two candidates went back and forth on the issue of abortion, Ganahl accused Polis of "firing" women who refused to get a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

