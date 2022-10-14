ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado school district not required to disclose superintendent search records, appeals court says

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Mayor, district attorney team up for political TV spot to oppose recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As ballots for next month's general election are mailed to voters this week, Mayor John Suthers and 4th District Attorney Michael Allen are appearing in TV campaign ads asking voters to reject the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the city. Political Ad Suthers, along with other local elected The post Mayor, district attorney team up for political TV spot to oppose recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
carolinajournal.com

Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Debate claim: Did Polis 'fire' women who chose not get a COVID vaccine?

Heidi Ganahl on Sunday night, in effect, argued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is duplicitous — advocating for women's choice only when it suits his ideological positions. The Republican nominee for governor made the claim about Polis, who seeks reelection, during a debate in Colorado Springs. As the two candidates went back and forth on the issue of abortion, Ganahl accused Polis of "firing" women who refused to get a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

RTD to provide free public transportation on Election Day

To encourage voter participation, Colorado’s Regional Transportation District will provide free public transportation on Election Day and National Early Vote Day. RTD announced Tuesday that its services will be available to all users at no cost on Oct. 28 and Nov. 8, as part of a partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office. RTD offers bus, rail and light rail services in Denver, Aurora, Boulder and five other surrounding counties.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Can Dobbs diversion eclipse Colorado’s crime wave?

Last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning abortion policy to the states has become the Democratic Party’s one-trick pony in this fall’s political campaigns. We’ll know on Nov. 8 if it has the horsepower to turn the tide against Republicans in Colorado. To do that, it...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Stay the course with Polis

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl seem to be living in two wildly different states. In Polis’ Colorado, the future is bright, steady. Keeping his promise, Polis capped the cost of insulin; provided free, full-day kindergarten and preschool; and offered more than $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with state energy mandates

Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Republicans Rally in Red County with Reduced Results

With three weeks until the election, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, and Republican Attorney General candidate John Keller all held campaign events in Colorado Springs this weekend. “El Paso county is always hugely important to Republicans,” said Colorado Republican Party Chair Kristi Burton...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Michael Bloomberg, outside groups pour in $15 million in Colorado

Outside groups playing in Colorado's elections received nearly $15 million, with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg making the single biggest splash, the latest campaign finance reports show. Bloomberg gave $2 million to a committee running ads against GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl and $1 million to Everytown for...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Proposition 121: Colorado state income tax cut

This ballot measure would reduce the state income tax rate. The permanent rate would be reduced from 4.55 percent of income to 4.40 percent of income. In other words, if you currently make $100,000 in taxable income, your bill would shrink from $4,550 to $4,400 — a reduction of about 3 percent.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy