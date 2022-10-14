Colorado school district not required to disclose superintendent search records, appeals court says

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Technical difficulties, constitutional rights at center of Colorado Supreme Court parental case
Members of the Colorado Supreme Court appeared leery on Tuesday of concluding a father experienced a violation of his constitutional rights when a Jefferson County judge terminated the legal relationship with his child. There was no dispute that the man, identified as R.B., had notice of the hearing and a...
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
Mayor, district attorney team up for political TV spot to oppose recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As ballots for next month's general election are mailed to voters this week, Mayor John Suthers and 4th District Attorney Michael Allen are appearing in TV campaign ads asking voters to reject the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the city. Political Ad Suthers, along with other local elected The post Mayor, district attorney team up for political TV spot to oppose recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
coloradopolitics.com
Debate claim: Did Polis 'fire' women who chose not get a COVID vaccine?
Heidi Ganahl on Sunday night, in effect, argued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is duplicitous — advocating for women's choice only when it suits his ideological positions. The Republican nominee for governor made the claim about Polis, who seeks reelection, during a debate in Colorado Springs. As the two candidates went back and forth on the issue of abortion, Ganahl accused Polis of "firing" women who refused to get a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
coloradopolitics.com
RTD to provide free public transportation on Election Day
To encourage voter participation, Colorado’s Regional Transportation District will provide free public transportation on Election Day and National Early Vote Day. RTD announced Tuesday that its services will be available to all users at no cost on Oct. 28 and Nov. 8, as part of a partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office. RTD offers bus, rail and light rail services in Denver, Aurora, Boulder and five other surrounding counties.
BRAUCHLER | A troubling turn in Colorado’s jury selection
At a time of an undeniable crime tsunami in Colorado, several progressive attorneys and judges are seeking to dramatically change our criminal trials by injecting “wokeness” into the jury-selection process. It tortures the law and undermines the integrity of our justice system. Currently, a prospective juror can be...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Can Dobbs diversion eclipse Colorado’s crime wave?
Last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning abortion policy to the states has become the Democratic Party’s one-trick pony in this fall’s political campaigns. We’ll know on Nov. 8 if it has the horsepower to turn the tide against Republicans in Colorado. To do that, it...
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Stay the course with Polis
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl seem to be living in two wildly different states. In Polis’ Colorado, the future is bright, steady. Keeping his promise, Polis capped the cost of insulin; provided free, full-day kindergarten and preschool; and offered more than $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.
coloradopolitics.com
Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with state energy mandates
Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Republicans Rally in Red County with Reduced Results
With three weeks until the election, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, and Republican Attorney General candidate John Keller all held campaign events in Colorado Springs this weekend. “El Paso county is always hugely important to Republicans,” said Colorado Republican Party Chair Kristi Burton...
coloradopolitics.com
Michael Bloomberg, outside groups pour in $15 million in Colorado
Outside groups playing in Colorado's elections received nearly $15 million, with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg making the single biggest splash, the latest campaign finance reports show. Bloomberg gave $2 million to a committee running ads against GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl and $1 million to Everytown for...
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
KKTV
Roundabout planned for Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at El Paso and Douglas County line
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A temporary traffic signal is set up along Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at Palmer Divide Avenue, with plans to replace it with a roundabout. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are reporting the temporary traffic signal was put in place...
cpr.org
Proposition 121: Colorado state income tax cut
This ballot measure would reduce the state income tax rate. The permanent rate would be reduced from 4.55 percent of income to 4.40 percent of income. In other words, if you currently make $100,000 in taxable income, your bill would shrink from $4,550 to $4,400 — a reduction of about 3 percent.
coloradopolitics.com
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
coloradopolitics.com
Once a GOP gimme, race for Colorado Springs' HD 16 has Dems feeling hopeful
When Stephanie Vigil took her first swing at a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives two years ago, she realized she probably didn’t have enough of the home team on her side — yet. Like much of Colorado, House District 16’s biggest group of voters identified as...
KRDO
New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
