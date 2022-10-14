TAMPA, Fla. — The head coach is at fault. But that’s not the story. The offensive coordinator suddenly looks like he’s in over his head, the young offensive linemen seem to be regressing, and the receivers can’t get a step on anyone. But those are just details.
The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL...
Comments / 0