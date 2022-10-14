The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 19.90% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 30.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 41.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

13 HOURS AGO