The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline.
Why Target Stock Climbed Today
Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) popped 5.4% on Tuesday, following bullish analyst commentary. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe boosted the firm's rating on Target's stock from hold to buy. He sees the discount retail chain's share price rising roughly 18% to $185. Tarlowe acknowledged that Target, like many retailers, is facing...
Why Moderna Stock Tripped and Fell on Tuesday
On Tuesday, star biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had one of those rare days in which it declined in price while the broader market rose. On the back of a fresh analyst price-target cut, the company's shares tumbled by nearly 4% in contrast to the S&P 500 index's more than 1% gain.
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 19.90% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 30.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 41.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today
Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR) closed at $149.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Marriott International will be looking to display...
Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: INPX,LMT,CRM,SWIR,SW.TO,SMTC
Technology stocks eased slightly in their Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.4% in afternoon trading. In company news, Inpixon (INPX) tumbled almost 42% after the smart-office apps company priced a $15 million private placement of more...
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $37.74, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Investors will be hoping for strength from Marvell Technology as...
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Undervalued Stocks To Watch
Undervalued stocks are those that are trading at a price below their intrinsic value. In other words, they are selling for less than what they are actually worth. There are a number of reasons why a stock may be undervalued, including low earnings, poor future prospects, or negative publicity. However, for savvy investors, undervalued stocks represent an opportunity to buy shares at a discount and then sell them later for a profit.
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
Semiconductor Lead Times Improve — AVGO and POWI Could Benefit
Chip delivery times improved significantly in September, according to recent research by Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland. Two of the stocks that the analyst covered, including Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), look most well-placed to benefit. In September, the average lead time (the period between an order being placed and...
Inspire (INSP) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $176.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
CTO Realty (CTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTO Realty (CTO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.83, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from CTO...
