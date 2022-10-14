ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Here Are the States With No Estate or Inheritance Taxes

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npfHX_0iZLWqaX00

In addition to federal taxes, many Americans face numerous types of state taxes. Although there are some states that don’t have income taxes, all states have some sort of revenue-generating assessments, from sales and property taxes to even taxes on Social Security .

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

While all states used to levy estate taxes as well, they began to phase out after new legislation in 2001 changed the federal and state estate tax structure. Now, just 17 states and the District of Columbia assess their own estate or inheritance taxes. Here’s a look at the states where you can and can’t avoid estate or inheritance taxes , along with how much you can expect to pay.

States With No Estate or Inheritance Taxes

Here are the states where you won’t have to pay separate estate or inheritance taxes:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

States That Have Estate or Inheritance Taxes

This leaves 17 states, plus the District of Columbia, that still levy estate or inheritance taxes on their residents, as follows:

  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • District of Columbia
  • Nebraska
  • Iowa
  • Minnesota
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Pennsylvania
  • Maine
  • Vermont
  • New York
  • Massachusetts
  • Rhode Island
  • Connecticut
  • New Jersey
  • Maryland
  • Hawaii

What Is the Difference Between Estate and Inheritance Taxes?

Although estate and inheritance taxes are both considered “death” taxes, they function differently. Whereas estate taxes are levied on a decedent’s assets and encompass the entire estate, inheritance taxes are paid by beneficiaries, and only on the amount they individually receive.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

How Much Can You Expect To Pay in Estate or Inheritance Taxes?

Federal estate taxes top out at 40%, but there’s a sizable exemption that prevents most estates from facing any tax at all. For 2022, the first $12.06 million of the estate of a single decedent is exempt from federal estate taxes, doubling to $24.12 million for married couples. Beyond those levels, the first $1 million is taxed at rates from 18% to 39%, with excess amounts rapidly hitting the 40% maximum tax threshold.

State estate or inheritance taxes are much lower, but they’re still significant when tacked on to the high federal rates. The highest state tax rates can be found in Washington and Hawaii — each reach 20%. Other states have estate and inheritance taxes ranging from 10% to 16%.

Connecticut has the highest tax exemption level at $9.1 million, while Oregon and Massachusetts have the lowest at just $1 million. While most states only levy either an estate or an inheritance tax, Maryland is the outlier, as it assesses both.

The Bottom Line

Estate and inheritance taxes can be complicated, and if you anticipate being in the position of having to pay them, it’s best to consult an estate planning attorney early on. Fortunately, most estates and bequests are far smaller than the minimum amount to trigger taxes — particularly on a federal level — but you don’t want to overlook any levies that your individual state may make, which can occur at much lower levels.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here Are the States With No Estate or Inheritance Taxes

Comments / 2

Related
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
CBS Miami

IRS sets its new tax brackets. Here's how to figure yours.

The IRS on Tuesday said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction.The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due to inflation, which can push workers who received annual cost-of-living pay increases into higher tax brackets even though their standard of living hasn't changed. The IRS makes such adjustments annually, but this year's hot inflation means that many of the changes are more significant than in a typical year. Americans are struggling with stubbornly high inflation, which is eating into their...
GOBankingRates

7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself. For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at...
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy