“Comics are the best way to get into an artist’s head, not novels, not paintings…artists use their hands and their mind when making a comic and the importance of that cannot be overstated,” said esteemed graphic novelist, Art Spiegelman, at the end of his talk with his wife and fellow graphic novel pioneer and publisher, Françoise Mouly, on September 28, 2022 in Boston College’s very own Robsham Theater. The conversation was full of playful banter between Mouly and Spiegelman, each highlighting their influential journey within the ever-expanding world of comics. This talk coincided with the McMullen Museum of Art’s current exhibit, American Alternative Comics, 1980–2000: Raw, Weirdo, and Beyond, which beautifully illustrates the growth and changes within American comics which was, in part, spearheaded by both Mouly and Spiegelman through their joint creation of the comic anthology, Raw.

