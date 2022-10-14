Lock them all up trying to hack the voting machine for the midterms 2022 election republican love to cheat and they was the one doing all of all The voting fraud some of them was voting three and four times for Donald Trump and got Caught doing it they’re going to try to cheat to put Herschel Walker in the Senate seat for Georgia but he will never make it
Election deniars should be run out of this country. They are becoming a threat to our freedom and are bordering on acts considered Treasonous. The election was proven to be legitimate 60 some times by the courts. Take them out of office at least and prosecute any attempt to tamper with our election system to the fullest extent of the law.⚖️🇺🇸🪖
She (the woman in blue) originally stated that she only let them inside after the security footage was released. She testified under oath that she was not present when they were around the computers during the breach. Additional security camera footage was released proving she was present the entire time. They illegally entered a secure area and breached voting equipment in hopes of finding non-existent fraud.
Related
Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes
Trump melts down on Truth Social after judge blasts his attempt to "run out the clock"
Oops: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's official Facebook page is filled with images insulting the lawmaker as a cavewoman, clown, and 'whore'
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Newt Gingrich stepped in to defend Herschel Walker. It didn't go well.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
Drought-hit Mississippi River reveals 19th-century trading ship
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 389