John Wilson
4d ago

Lock them all up trying to hack the voting machine for the midterms 2022 election republican love to cheat and they was the one doing all of all The voting fraud some of them was voting three and four times for Donald Trump and got Caught doing it they’re going to try to cheat to put Herschel Walker in the Senate seat for Georgia but he will never make it

Smartaleck
3d ago

Election deniars should be run out of this country. They are becoming a threat to our freedom and are bordering on acts considered Treasonous. The election was proven to be legitimate 60 some times by the courts. Take them out of office at least and prosecute any attempt to tamper with our election system to the fullest extent of the law.⚖️🇺🇸🪖

Josh Beardsley
3d ago

She (the woman in blue) originally stated that she only let them inside after the security footage was released. She testified under oath that she was not present when they were around the computers during the breach. Additional security camera footage was released proving she was present the entire time. They illegally entered a secure area and breached voting equipment in hopes of finding non-existent fraud.

