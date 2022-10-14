ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

WPMI

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday.  Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.  According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

APD seeking information on suspect in robbery of downtown business

The Atmore Police Department is looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery of a downtown business, according to officials. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release the APD is looking for a black male, approximately 6-foot-3 with a medium build. McMann said the suspect was wearing an extra large lighter colored shirt, dark colored pants and casual style shoes which were possibly grey in color.
ATMORE, AL
wbrc.com

Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
GRAND BAY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe

The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes swears in first police squad

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

83-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An 83-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on D’Olive Street on Saturday night. According to the Bay Minette Police Department, an officer on routine patrol observed an elderly man lying near the entrance to Circle K Gas Station at 401 D’Olive St. around 8:12 p.m.
BAY MINETTE, AL

