WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
Prichard Police looking for Dollar General armed robbery suspect
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning, according to a release from the PPD. Police said the store off Lott and St. Stephens Rd. was robbed at gun point just before 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17. The male […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday. Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana. According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of shooting boyfriend of ex surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man wanted in connection with an August shooting on Dickens Street surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Kirk Darnez Edwards, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday. According to Mobile police, Edward broke into a home on Dickens Street in the Toulminville area...
Family still searching for man missing in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For 16 days, Doris Davis has searched for her brother who seems to have disappeared without a trace. “I fear the worst and I hate that, but that’s what my heart tells me,” said Davis. “I’m just hoping and praying to the good Lord that we find his body at […]
Atmore Advance
APD seeking information on suspect in robbery of downtown business
The Atmore Police Department is looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery of a downtown business, according to officials. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release the APD is looking for a black male, approximately 6-foot-3 with a medium build. McMann said the suspect was wearing an extra large lighter colored shirt, dark colored pants and casual style shoes which were possibly grey in color.
wbrc.com
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Kids were out late teepeeing houses one night, and then their car was shot at. Investigators still don’t know who fired at the teenagers. It happened Oct. 7 near Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Witnesses said about 20 teens were rolling houses and a group got in a vehicle and started to drive away when shots were fired at them.
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): It was an emotional day for friends, family, and members in the Hurley, Mississippi, community. Friends and family who knew both Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor gathered at the site of the crash to place a memorial to honor the two girls who died in a car accident. Both girls were in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
utv44.com
Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WALA-TV FOX10
83-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An 83-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on D’Olive Street on Saturday night. According to the Bay Minette Police Department, an officer on routine patrol observed an elderly man lying near the entrance to Circle K Gas Station at 401 D’Olive St. around 8:12 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury selection starts for Mobile’s first death penalty case since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers Monday began selecting jurors for the first death penalty care in Mobile County since the COVID-19 pandemic. Markeise Kardell Caldwell, 29, of Mobile stands accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby. He faces charges of capital murder and aggravated child abuse.
