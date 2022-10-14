Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Sunday's Transactions
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Providence (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor...
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4
Detroit1120—4 First Period_1, Detroit, Erne 1 (Maatta, Suter), 4:26. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 3 (Iafallo, Doughty), 4:45. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 4 (Kopitar, Fiala), 14:40. Second Period_4, Detroit, Perron 2 (Kubalik, Maatta), 9:15. 5, Los Angeles, Danault 1 (Moore, Durzi), 16:18. Third Period_6, Detroit, Perron 3 (Hronek, Sundqvist), 11:14...
