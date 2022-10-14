Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
foxillinois.com
Two men arrested on meth distribution charges
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested and are facing meth distribution charges. The Pana Police Department says they received calls of suspected illegal drug activity in the 800 block of South Poplar Street. We're told that on Thursday, Oct. 13 two class X felonies were filed against...
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of theft suspects
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing from an Urbana Walmart last week. The theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road. Officials said the suspects took $500 […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case. According to a news release, one man and two women allegedly stole four Apple products valued at over $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8. Police report the...
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
25newsnow.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
Two arrested after assault on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on the University of Illinois campus on Thursday after UIPD officials said they attacked another person on the sidewalk and resisted officers as they were arrested. Officials said Drew Knight and Zachary Overman, both 29, were arrested after officers saw them standing over another man in the […]
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash
Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
WAND TV
89-year-old woman killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Danville. Police were called out for a two-vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing just before 7:30 p.m. Edna K. Dalle, 89, was killed in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The...
Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September. Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks. On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 24-year-old Shamario […]
foxillinois.com
Elderly woman killed in US 150 crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash on US 150. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:23 p.m. on Sunday on US 150 at Jones Crossing in Danville. The victim was identified as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle. An autopsy...
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
nowdecatur.com
UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified
October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
foxillinois.com
Man killed in Illinois Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 105. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on Illinois Route 105 near Illini Road in Macon County. The victim was identified as Clayton T....
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Champaign student charged after gun found at school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student is facing a gun charge after prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The student is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. After hearing evidence on Friday, Judge Roger Webber ordered the student to […]
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
WAND TV
Champaign County jail inmate dies after being rushed to the hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A female inmate died at the hospital after being transported from Champaign County jail Thursday. The News Gazette reports the inmate collapsed at the jail Thursday morning. Illinois State Police are investigating the woman’s death at the request of the sheriff’s office. The News...
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
