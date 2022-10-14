BLOOMDALE — For Genoa and Elmwood, Friday’s gridiron matchup was about staying in the hunt for a Northern Buckeye Conference football championship. The Royals, in their final year in the NBC before moving on to the Blanchard Valley Conference next year, still have a shot at a league co-championship after defeating the visiting Comets, 23-13, Friday. The Royals, 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the NBC, are one game behind Eastwood (9-0, 6-0). The Royals host Rossford in their final NBC contest next Friday, the Eagles are at Otsego. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)

GENOA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO