Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
sent-trib.com
Yellow Jackets nearly qualify for state
PORT CLINTON — At the Division I district tennis tournament Friday and Saturday, Perrysburg freshman Penelope Giammarco and the Perrysburg doubles team of junior Brianna Durham and freshman Madi Watkins came up one match short of qualifying for the state tournament. Giammarco opened with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
sent-trib.com
Hardamon named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon was named the Mid-American Conference East Defensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday. It is the first career weekly accolade for Hardamon. Hardamon (senior, Beavercreek, Ohio) helped lead a team defensive effort in a win over Miami (OH). He...
sent-trib.com
Berg blanks Bulls as BGSU battles MAC leaders to 0-0 draw
The defending Mid-American Conference champions battled the current league leaders on Sunday, and the result was an evenly-played match. Bowling Green State University women’s soccer battled the University at Buffalo to a scoreless draw at Cochrane Stadium. Lili Berg made four saves in goal to earn the shutout for...
thevillagereporter.com
NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
sent-trib.com
Otsego, Eastwood defend NBC cross country titles
GRAND RAPIDS — Otsego boys and Eastwood girls defended their 2021 cross country championships, taking the 2022 title at Mary Jane Thurstin Park Saturday. For Eastwood, it is their third championship in seven years and Otsego has won the title four of the last seven years. In the boys...
fcnews.org
Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer
After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1. Evergreen awaits the winner of...
whbc.com
Prayers Replace Rivalry Week at Central With Death of Student There
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s rivalry week at a lot of area high schools, but it’s taken on a much different tone at Central Catholic this week. This, as the students and staff learned about the traffic death of a junior student over the weekend.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Elmwood still in hunt for NBC co-championship with 23-13 win over Genoa
BLOOMDALE — For Genoa and Elmwood, Friday’s gridiron matchup was about staying in the hunt for a Northern Buckeye Conference football championship. The Royals, in their final year in the NBC before moving on to the Blanchard Valley Conference next year, still have a shot at a league co-championship after defeating the visiting Comets, 23-13, Friday. The Royals, 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the NBC, are one game behind Eastwood (9-0, 6-0). The Royals host Rossford in their final NBC contest next Friday, the Eagles are at Otsego. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
bgsufalcons.com
Hockey Exhibition Against Adrian Canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The hockey exhibition between the Bowling Green Falcons and Adrian Bulldogs has been canceled. Initially scheduled to be played in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 22, the exhibition will not be played and there will not be a makeup date. Those who purchased single-game tickets for the contest will have the option to receive a ticket to the Bowling Green vs. USNDT exhibition on Jan. 27 or receive a refund for their purchase.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
sent-trib.com
Barlekamp, Kelley crowned at North Baltimore
Brady Barlekamp and Kaitlyn Kelley were named fall homecoming king and queen at North Baltimore High School. The crowning was held Sept. 30. Kelley is the daughter of Kim Tressler-Kelly and Tim Kelley. She participates in softball and volleyball. Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Michigan to study forensic Anthropology.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department visited eating establishments throughout the county from Sept. 22-28. The following inspections were done Sept. 22. Love’s Travel Stops, 13190 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and improper...
sent-trib.com
Mayle heads advanced manufacturing
Bowling Green State University, the University of Findlay and Owens Community College have announced the appointment of an executive director for the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics. Tim Mayle, who currently serves as director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, will assume the key leadership position in November, bringing more...
sent-trib.com
Herald holds 4th ward BG meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold his 51st Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. Refreshments will be provided.
sent-trib.com
Blotter: 10-16-22
Police responded to complaints of litter in yards in the 300 block on North Prospect Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Summit Street. Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for a theft with a loss of $100. BG civil enforcement took a complaint...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky sports SpongeBob SquarePants costume, gets to Guardians games with help of fellow fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohhhh, who sits in the bleachers, with SpongeBob on his chest?!. As Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez’s historic hits have taken the baseball universe by storm, 21-year-old Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky has been enjoying a ride of his own. Hrusovsky, a native of Brookyln and graduate...
sent-trib.com
Way library presents Detroit’s own ‘Willie the Wonder’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host 18-Year Major League Baseball Great Willie Horton to talk about his book “Willie Horton: 23: Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers’ First Black Great.”. The event will be Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. In this new autobiography, Horton...
sent-trib.com
High school heat issues being fixed
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
Comments / 0