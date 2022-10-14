Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Nick Hakim – “Feeling Myself”
In a few days, the genre-agnostic psychedelic soul musician Nick Hakim will drop his new LP Cometa. Hakim recorded the album at a bunch of different studios in different cities, and it features assists from a few prominent friends. Alex G, for instance, plays piano on lead single “Happen,” while DJ Dahi co-produced “M1.” “Vertigo” doesn’t feature any boldfaced names, but that was another early track. Today, Hakim has shared one last song.
Stereogum
Hear Two Awesome Songs From Tony Molina’s Old Band OVENS
As a solo artist, Tony Molina has developed a reputation as one of the best power-pop singer-songwriters going, churning out short, sweet pop tunes at an alarming clip. He honed that skill in a series of bands over the years, including one called OVENS. The band’s 44-track self-titled double LP will soon be released on vinyl for the first time after its initial CD run in 2009, and although as a rule we don’t post “previously unreleased” music that has been sitting there on YouTube for years, I thought this one was cool enough to spotlight.
Stereogum
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Pigments
What a fascinating career Dawn Richard is carving out. With this week’s release of Pigments, her new collaborative album with producer and composer Spencer Zahn, the New Orleans singer-songwriter’s evolution from expressly commercial pop to avant-garde experimentalism is beginning to parallel Scott Walker’s in its unexpected audacity.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “Empty Head”
We’re a few days away from the release of the new Frankie Cosmos album Inner World Peace. Bandleader Greta Kline wrote more than 100 songs during the pandemic, and the band then whittled those songs down to a manageable 15-song tracklist. Thus far, we’ve already posted a bunch of those songs: “One Year Stand,” “Aftershook,” “F.O.O.F.” Now, with the album release looming, we’re getting one more Frankie Cosmos song.
Stereogum
Stream Elite Gymnastics’ New Album snow flakes 2022
Last year, Jaime Brooks revived her Elite Gymnastics project and performed under the name for the first time in 9 years as part of a virtual fundraiser. At the time, Brooks said that she was working on a proper Elite Gymnastics debut album, and that she was in the process of reworking older songs, many of which were made during the wild west days of sampling MP3s.
Stereogum
Tom Skinner – “The Journey”
In a couple weeks, Tom Skinner — the London drummer who has been quite busy in the past year between his work with the Smile and Sons Of Kemet — is releasing a new solo album called Voices Of Bishara. “This record is an attempt to put something...
Stereogum
koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”
Last year, Kristina Moore released her debut album as koleżanka, Place Is. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, “Canals Of The City,” a pattering and melodic one that builds into a gorgeous swirl. “This is a song inspired by a memory,” Moore said in a statement. “It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s New Album Lucky Styles
The Philadelphia experimental shoegaze band They Are Gutting A Body Of Water already delivered one of the year’s best EPs in their split with A Country Western. Today they’re back with a beautiful and fascinating new LP. TAGABOW’s latest is called Lucky Styles, though on Bandcamp and streaming services it’s simply listed as s.
Stereogum
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Right now, there’s a whole online culture around leaked snippets of unfinished tracks from big-name rappers. After the success of Lil Yachty’s strangely addictive one-minute viral doodle “Poland,” we’re probably heading into a moment where a lot of those leaked snippets will get proper releases. Maybe that’s what’s going on with Lil Uzi Vert’s new single “Just Wanna Rock.”
Stereogum
Stream The Screamo Elliott Smith Tribute Album It’s Raining In My Heart
Intense, fraught emotions coursed through Elliott Smith’s music. This is true of screamo as well, more or less definitionally. Still, the prospect of a screamo-based Elliott Smith tribute album feels extremely wild. It’s Raining In My Heart is proof of that particular concept. Curated and released by the screamo-leaning...
Stereogum
Gay Meat – “Bed Of Every”
Next week, North Carolina indie-emo standout Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) will release his debut EP, Bed Of Every. In the lead-up, Kuehn has shared a couple of singles: the tongue-in-cheek “Heart Shaped Flail” and “Anne Marie.” Today, Kuehn is back with the EP’s title track — a slow-chugging electro-rock ballad that processes a dissociative episode Kuehn experienced after his mother’s death: “Do you savor sadness/ Or do you think that I am batshit?” “Bed Of Every” is sonically innovative and poignant as hell. Listen to the moving track below.
Stereogum
Pinkshift Are Changing The Face Of Pop-Punk In More Ways Than One
Once just three Johns Hopkins students with plans to go into medicine or engineering, Pinkshift are now an essential act in modern pop-punk, and they represent a more progressive vision for the genre in several ways. Vocalist Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji rose to fame over the course of the pandemic, most notably with the track “i’m gonna tell my therapist on you.” The fact that the band is entirely composed of people of color added some much-needed representation to a pop-punk scene that’s historically been predominantly white and male, at a time where audiences were seeking to diversify who they listen to. The 2021 EP Saccharine solidified their stake in the genre.
Stereogum
Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History
Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, is also co-founder and former chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. Wenner himself was inducted into the hall in 2004 as a non-performer, receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the Atlantic Records founder. Wenner stepped down from his role as chairman after the 2019 induction ceremony, but he still has strong opinions about who belongs in the hall. In a new interview, he expressed one of them.
Stereogum
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Sang Happy Birthday To Flea At ACL
Hayley Williams led a “happy birthday” singalong to celebrate Flea’s 60th during Paramore’s set at Austin City Limits yesterday. “I’ve loved you since I was 8 years old and it was really inappropriate,” she sang before hitting a super high note. “Happy motherfucking birthday to Flea.”
Stereogum
Guided By Voices – “Queen Of Spaces”
The new Guided By Voices song is not called “Queen Of Spades.” That’s what you might see when you first look at the title. That’s what Google might tell you that you’re trying to find. But no. It’s “Queen Of Spaces.” As in: You know, spaces? Like, areas? Well, this person is the queen of them. That’s the new Guided By Voices song.
Stereogum
Little Simz Wins Mercury Prize
The ceremony for this year’s Mercury Prize was postponed at the last minute after Queen Elizabeth II died a few hours before it was set to take place. It was rescheduled for tonight, and the winner of the award — which is given out to the best British or Irish album of the year — was announced: Little Simz’ 2021 standout Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.
Stereogum
Watch Botch Play Their First Show In 20 Years
Back in August, Botch returned with their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two,” which is included on an upcoming reissue of the band’s 1999 album We Are The Romans. Last night, they played together live for the first time since 2002 as a surprise for Botch producer Matt Bayles’ birthday party in Seattle. Check out some video from the show via Lambgoat below.
Stereogum
Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car
Ladies and gentlemen, Arctic Monkeys are still floating in space. For the second album in a row, one of the world’s greatest and most unbelievably consistent rock bands have jettisoned themselves into the final frontier, diving deeper and deeper into sonic wormholes that lead thousands of miles away from anything resembling what they once sounded like. Intentional or not, there’s a sense of irony that the Sheffield-hailing lads’ first album in four years is called The Car; the terrain that Arctic Monkeys are charting on their seventh full-length is absolutely unsuitable for a four-wheeler, or anything that doesn’t require some sort of jet propulsion. Nodding to the conceptual framework of 2018’s instant classic Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino, Alex Turner introduced his latest with the promise that “on this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to Earth.” That may be true where the subject matter is concerned, but sonically speaking, if you were hoping for a return to hard-charging normalcy… well, there’s the airlocked door.
