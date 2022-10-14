ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Burn bans extended again for multiple Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some rain has fallen across Oklahoma the past week, but it wasn't enough to have a significant impact on the extremely dry conditions. Most Green Country counties have extended their burn bans. Bans have been extended for the following counties:. Tulsa County until October 24.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Teen Driver Safety Week begins in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National Teen Driver Safety Week began on Sunday. The goal is simple: reduce the number of car accidents involving teens. Anyone who’s been a teenager knows it makes people feel invincible, but according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, teens get in more car crashes than anyone over the age of 30.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and cool, cold front on the way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We will see a sunny day with highs topping out near 60 degrees. The winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph will be noticeable today. The temperatures will drop tonight and will be near freezing for most of us in the morning. The...
KTUL

16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
TULSA, OK

