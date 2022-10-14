OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”

