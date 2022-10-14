Read full article on original website
KTUL
Burn bans extended again for multiple Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some rain has fallen across Oklahoma the past week, but it wasn't enough to have a significant impact on the extremely dry conditions. Most Green Country counties have extended their burn bans. Bans have been extended for the following counties:. Tulsa County until October 24.
KTUL
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
KTUL
2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year launches campaign highlighting importance of educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's 2022 Teacher of the Year has launched a statewide, 77-county teacher respect and appreciation campaign to highlight the important work of teachers who are making a positive impact in their schools and communities. As a part of Rebecka Peterson's year-long "Teachers of Oklahoma" campaign,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
KTUL
New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt issues executive proclamation, declaring special election for SQ 820
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Tuesday to declare a statewide special election for State Question 820. On March 7, 2023, per the proclamation, a statewide special election will be held to vote on SQ 820, Initiative Petition 434. SQ 820 would create...
KTUL
"Kids who sleep in offices": Oklahoma dealing with shortage of foster families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some foster parents say around this time of year, the final school bell isn't exactly a relief for every student. A couple weeks ago, someone posted in a foster care group asking folks to take in more than 20 children, so they wouldn't have to sleep in offices.
KTUL
Oklahoma GOP, Democratic Party, campaigns react to poll showing Hofmeister lead
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The campaigns of both Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (D) are reacting to Ascend Action's poll showing the Democrat with a seven-point lead over the incumbent Republican as they vie for the governor's office. While responses varied, representatives from both...
KTUL
Teen Driver Safety Week begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National Teen Driver Safety Week began on Sunday. The goal is simple: reduce the number of car accidents involving teens. Anyone who’s been a teenager knows it makes people feel invincible, but according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, teens get in more car crashes than anyone over the age of 30.
KTUL
CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, doses arriving in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday. Health officials said boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is...
KTUL
AARP speaking out about OG&E rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase because of the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and cool, cold front on the way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We will see a sunny day with highs topping out near 60 degrees. The winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph will be noticeable today. The temperatures will drop tonight and will be near freezing for most of us in the morning. The...
KTUL
16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
