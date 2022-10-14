When Karen Dettinger started volunteering at the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) in 2017, she understood the importance of the work she was doing there. “I felt good every time I went and volunteered there,” Dettinger said of the BPNN, which is home to a food pantry and hosts community meals, among other offerings. “It's a great community of people. I love the work and felt a great sense of purpose. It was very meaningful to me. Over time, I was asked to take the lead on running the food drives.”

VERONA, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO