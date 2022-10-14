ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

Kasieta Center grows from food pantry to job training and more

When Karen Dettinger started volunteering at the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) in 2017, she understood the importance of the work she was doing there. “I felt good every time I went and volunteered there,” Dettinger said of the BPNN, which is home to a food pantry and hosts community meals, among other offerings. “It's a great community of people. I love the work and felt a great sense of purpose. It was very meaningful to me. Over time, I was asked to take the lead on running the food drives.”
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School District of Beloit announces new superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
BELOIT, WI
captimes.com

Students scramble to find housing as rentals fill up for next school year

At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in. The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Editorial | Kalvin Barrett deserves a full four-year term as sheriff

Kalvin Barrett deserves a full four-year term as Dane County sheriff. Barrett has compiled an already impressive record since being appointed sheriff by Gov. Tony Evers 17 months ago when former Sheriff David Mahoney retired. Mahoney set a high bar during his 14 years as the county's chief law enforcement...
tonemadison.com

Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards

A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Donna Douglas serving as Monroe’s first female mayor in 140 years

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 1884, only men have served as mayor in the town of Monroe, Wisconsin, until this year. Mayor Donna Douglas was voted into office in April of this year. The Monroe native, who previously served two consecutive terms as Alderperson, was elected for a two-year term as Monroe’s first female mayor.
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Goodman Center sees record for first day of Thanksgiving Basket registration

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center set a new record Monday for first-day registrations for its Thanksgiving Basket Drive. Organizers said 2,911 families and individuals signed up for the drive. About 2,400 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket on the first day of registration last year. The Center wants to make sure 4,000 Dane County families...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
WINDSOR, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day. Shoppers could enjoy live music, craft vendors, hot eats and treats while benefitting...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
WSAW

First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI

