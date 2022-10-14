Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Canucks top Condors, 3-2, in season opener
The game of hockey can be cruel at times. Calvin Pickard made several spectacular saves on Saturday night for the Bakersfield Condors, including one 2:55 into overtime when he drove to his left and somehow stopped a point-blank shot by Abbotsford’s John Stevens to keep the game tied 2-2.
Sunday's Transactions
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Providence (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor...
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Ottawa 7, Boston 5
Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
