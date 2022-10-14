Read full article on original website
Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Walking for Wellness in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville's Walking for Wellness program is back up and running. People in need of a safe place to walk indoors or want to walk during inclement weather can take part in the program at Jacksonville High School. The event is available for anyone who wants...
Springfield winter warming centers
Springfield city officials are reminding residents of where they can go to warm up as temperatures drop. Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Wed 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thurs-Fri 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun (October-April) 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Salvation Army...
United Way holds food truck fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way hosted a food truck fundraiser in Springfield on Tuesday. A food truck was parked outside of Marine Bank at 3120 Robbins Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public was encouraged to come and support the community by buying food for a...
Voter registration opportunity at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is holding a voter registration opportunity on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will be at the event to answer questions about registration. You will need to bring an ID or proof of residencies such as a driver's license or utility bill...
Cat show hosted at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a great weekend for the cat lovers in Springfield. A cat show was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. People could watch cats and kittens compete for best in show, and also a costume contest involving the cats. Cats...
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
District 186 School Board accepting applications for open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 School Board is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of Mike Zimmers's term. Zimmers passed away less than two weeks ago. The board has 45 days to fill his spot for the rest of his term, which ends in April of...
Oak Ridge Cemetery highlights special trees during annual tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation held its 8th annual Tree Tour on Saturday. The tour showcased 28 trees dating as far back as 1994. The tour focused on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery. The free, self-guided tour also highlighted tree hybrids found almost...
District 186 board honors late member Mike Zimmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was an emotional night on Monday for Springfield District 186 School Board as they met for the first time since the death of board member Mike Zimmers. Board members honored the longtime educator who passed away on October 5. Zimmers' family attended the meeting...
Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness to suicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a walk in Springfield over the weekend to bring awareness to suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held an Out of the Darkness walk on Saturday at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). People not only came out to join the fight...
Last Honor Flight of the year takes off next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is wrapping up its program for the year with a final flight next month. The final 2022 flight will take off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. Honor Flight flies veterans out to Washington D.C. with...
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, online Children's Art Auction began on Thursday, Oct. 17. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces are up for auction. The...
Paralyzed former BMX racer rides again to promote hope
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Riding bikes to celebrate acceptance and never giving up. On Sunday, the Springfield community came together to support former BMX racer Justin Harris, 20 years after an accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Harris, his family, friends, and community members joined together to...
ALPLM offers sensory-friendly event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People searching for sensory-friendly events have the chance to check out the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). It's part of the ALPLM's "Abe for All" initiative. “Everyone deserves to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s accomplishments and his continuing impact on America. That means the...
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
