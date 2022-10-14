Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth Sunday, coldest weather so far this season arrives soon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong cold front brings an end to the warm weather next week. Plenty of time to enjoy the warmth Sunday as the sunny skies return. After a cool start in the lower 50s, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the lower 80s Sunday.
portsmouthva.gov
Missy Elliott Boulevard Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade
Special Guests scheduled to be in attendance include Missy Elliott, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland. Five-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, is returning to her alma mater, Manor High School, for the “Missy Elliott Boulevard” Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade. This event is being held in partnership with the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Public Schools, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, and the Finney-Smith Foundation.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
Missy Elliott to attend ceremony for Virginia street named in her honor
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
sharkattackonline.com
Queen Elizabeth spotted in a McDonalds in Conway SC
Queen Elizabeth was spotted in a McDonalds in south carolina. Since the “passing of the queen” Which took a toll on the whole world Queen Elizabeth was spotted wearing a striped yellow and black shirt and wearing red sunglasses. “ Was she trying to be unnoticed?” Blueberry Star...
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
live5news.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
Woman killed, man hurt in double shooting Saturday morning, Norfolk Police say
Police in Norfolk say a man and woman were shot on Bagnall Road early Saturday morning. The female victim did not survive.
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
Comments / 0