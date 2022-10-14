ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
portsmouthva.gov

Missy Elliott Boulevard Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade

Special Guests scheduled to be in attendance include Missy Elliott, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland. Five-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, is returning to her alma mater, Manor High School, for the “Missy Elliott Boulevard” Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade. This event is being held in partnership with the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Public Schools, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, and the Finney-Smith Foundation.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
sharkattackonline.com

Queen Elizabeth spotted in a McDonalds in Conway SC

Queen Elizabeth was spotted in a McDonalds in south carolina. Since the “passing of the queen” Which took a toll on the whole world Queen Elizabeth was spotted wearing a striped yellow and black shirt and wearing red sunglasses. “ Was she trying to be unnoticed?” Blueberry Star...
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach

Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
peninsulachronicle.com

New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets

JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

