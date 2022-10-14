Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Makersite lands $18M to help companies manage product supply chains
“For example, analyzing a car’s life cycle assessment can easily take an automotive company an entire year,” D’Souza told TechCrunch in an email interview. “Speed matters, otherwise the analysis just becomes a meaningless report.”. That frustration was the genesis of his startup, Makersite, which aims to...
TechCrunch
Starboard Value reportedly taking ‘significant’ stake in Salesforce
The presentation looks at the company’s financial situation and concludes that it could be giving investors a better return. On the positive side, Starboard likes the company’s refreshed executive team with Bret Taylor as co-CEO. It also likes Salesforce’s ambitious $50 billion revenue target for fiscal year 2026,...
TechCrunch
Will Ventures closes second fund with $150M to invest in sports technologies
This low-flying, Boston-based venture outfit just tripled the size of its second fund to $150 million thanks to its approach of investing in sports technologies with the help of its community of athlete backers who help promote and grow the portfolio companies. Will Ventures was started in 2019 by former...
TechCrunch
Staax thinks peer-to-peer payments can onboard a new generation of stock investors
Nikki Varanasi, Staax’s founder and CEO, was managing an $800 million fund-of-funds at McKinsey when she began to take notice of the lack of resources available to aspiring investors who wanted to get comfortable with the process. “When I looked at my friend group, who was still shy to...
TechCrunch
‘We do our own research’: a16z GP on investing millions in Adam Neumann
Neumann raised $350 million from the venture firm back in August in a deal that reportedly valued his new real estate venture, Flow, at $1 billion before it had even launched. That investment, which marked the largest check a16z had ever written for a single company and its second bet on a Neumann startup in 2022, drew criticism from VCs and founders. Many noted Neumann’s less-than-ideal track record at WeWork, which under his tenure tanked in value from ~$47 billion to ~$8 billion and gained a reputation for mismanagement and poor treatment of employees.
TechCrunch
a16z’s Chris Dixon announces new accelerator program for crypto founders in LA
Now, it’s doubling down on its programming for crypto founders, Dixon, an early Coinbase backer who has been investing at a16z since 2012, revealed onstage at Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Tuesday in an interview with TechCrunch’s Lucas Matney. Onstage, Dixon announced a16z’s plans to expand its...
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in the U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
TechCrunch
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
TechCrunch
With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics
But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Kakao co-CEO resigns, company to invest over $300M to build data center after mass outage
Namkoong, who joined Kakao in 2015, was elevated to the co-CEO role this March. At a press conference on Wednesday, co-CEOs of Kakao apologized for the mass outage “for such an extended period.” Namkoong said that he feels “the heavy burden of responsibility” over the incident, adding that the company will do its best to restore the faith of users.
TechCrunch
Egypt’s Nexta to launch “next-gen banking” app with fresh $5M
Last year, Nexta obtained a provisional license from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and will look to fulfil further requirements and meet certain obligations before obtaining the CBE’s final approval for the agent banking license it needs to launch its services in the country. The Nexta app will have a partner bank to handle settlements and act as an intermediary between itself and the CBE–however, it’ll power its cards and tech.
TechCrunch
Shares of Korean internet giant Kakao slide after fire disrupts service
The blaze at the SK C&C data center, which houses the servers of Korea’s two largest internet companies — Kakao and Naver — disrupted Kakao’s messaging, ride-hailing, payment and game apps, and Naver’s internet search and news services, over the weekend. Some disruption is ongoing...
TechCrunch
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launches metaverse shopping experience
The Walmart-backed Bengaluru-headquartered firm has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm, to launch the metaverse offering, which it is calling Flipverse. The offering is in the pilot stage and aimed to garner interest during the festive season this month. On Flipverse, which goes live on Flipkart’s Android app Monday, the...
TechCrunch
Smartphone woes continue as global market dips 9%
Apple is a rare bright spot among the numbers, with some positive growth as the rest of the top five posted declining numbers from the same time last year. Samsung remains in first place, with 22% of the overall market, while Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo round out the top five.
ASML reports strong Q3, says it is not hit by U.S. China sanctions
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit and record new bookings, and said it does not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China.
TechCrunch
Kenzz, an Egyptian e-commerce platform for the mass market, grabs $3.5M seed funding
The company, founded this February by Ahmed Atef, Mahmoud Al Silk and Moataz Sami, said it will use the seed round to grow its product categories, widen the product categories on its platform, hire talent and invest in tech as it launches its app. You can compare the e-commerce landscape...
TechCrunch
Drivetrain is the “Google Maps for business growth”
One of Drivetrain’s goals is to help companies identify performance issues before it affects their finances. It integrates with 200 business tools, including Salesforce, Netsuite, Quickbooks, Workday and Looker, and delivers a “system of metrics” in simple formulas to help companies create financial models and visualizations. Drivetrain...
TechCrunch
UK launch startup Orbex closes fresh funding in push to first orbital launch next year
Orbex is developing a 19-meter (62 foot), two-stage microlauncher called Prime. The company rolled out its first full-scale prototype of the orbital rocket back in May, calling it the “first of a new generation” of launch vehicles capable of carrying very small satellites to space. Once operational, Prime will have a payload capacity of 180 kilograms to low Earth orbit.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
