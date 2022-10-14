Gautier named long-time Jackson County resident Lee Bond as its Deputy Chief of Police. Bond began his duties as deputy chief as of October 15. “Keeping the residents and visitors of Gautier safe has always been a priority,” Bond said. “In my new capacity, I am looking forward to working with our Chief and Captains to find new, innovative ways to better serve and protect the people who call Gautier home.”

GAUTIER, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO