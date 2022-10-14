ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Music makers of Biloxi highlighted at the 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour

Ahead of Halloween, a Biloxi tradition brings the community to the cemetery. The 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour highlights music makers of Biloxi. With ten different reenactments, guests get to hear, sing, laugh, and reminisce those of the past. Biloxi classics like the Rockin’ Rebels kept the crowd on...
Trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween

We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and leading up to the big night are trunk or treat events all over South Mississippi. Some already have passed, but here are events we know about:. October 18. Diamondhead Trunk or Treat, The Club at Diamondhead, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour kicked off this weekend

Just in time for the final stretch of the spooky season is the return of the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour. The 16th annual tour kicked off yesterday at the cemetery. It features graveside historical presentations with the help from relatives of historic Biloxians and members of Biloxi Little Theatre. They...
22nd annual Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Buddy Walk

Whether you have Down Syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, you can always volunteer or create a team through the Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk. The family of Jacob Neumann participated in their first Buddy Walk Saturday in Gulfport. They have...
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber ‘Speed Networking Event’

In honor of this week being Chamber of Commerce Week, News 25 attended the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s event called ‘Speed Networking.’. The event is created to help people interact with others to exchange information and develop professional contacts in a quick manner. Before attending, people were asked...
Jackson County Blue Ribbon Fair returns to Pascagoula

The annual Jackson County Blue Ribbon Fair is back. For 101 years, the fair has been welcoming families and continues to grow bigger and better. It has a little something for everyone. The fair opened Sunday and will be open every day through this Sunday. Rides opened midday today. Tomorrow,...
Stone County animal shelter receives check for shelter animals

The Stone County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received a $2,500 check today from the Stone County Economic Development Partnership. The money will be used to care for the animals, when it comes to getting spayed or neutered, vet bills, and fuel transports to help pets get adopted.
Pascagoula City Council grants special use permit to cannabis facility

The City of Pascagoula held a city council meeting today where a new facility was granted a special use permit. After a unanimous vote, the Pascagoula City Council approved the request for a special use permit to allow operation of a new cannabis cultivation facility. The new facility, located at...
Three suspects charged death of man found on Parkdale Drive in Gautier

Three people have been arrested in the Thursday death of a man in south Gautier. 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens was found dead at a property on Parkdale Drive in Gautier about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police identified three suspects, and had two in custody as of Monday morning. The third suspect...
High School Volleyball: Gulfport Admirals vs. Brandon Bulldogs

The high school volleyball South State finals have arrived, setting the stage for six teams from the Gulf Coast to punch their ticket to the championship match. Starting in Class 6A with Region 8 Champion Gulfport hosting Region 5 Champion Brandon. Brandon sweeps Gulfport 28-26, 25-16, 25-15. No reason for...
Gautier names long-time officer Bond as deputy police chief

Gautier named long-time Jackson County resident Lee Bond as its Deputy Chief of Police. Bond began his duties as deputy chief as of October 15. “Keeping the residents and visitors of Gautier safe has always been a priority,” Bond said. “In my new capacity, I am looking forward to working with our Chief and Captains to find new, innovative ways to better serve and protect the people who call Gautier home.”
HWY 49 railroad crossings to close for repairs

Get ready for a big disruption to your drive. MDOT has announced the railroad crossing just south of Interstate 10 near Creosote Road and the entrance to Gulfport Premium Outlets will be closing for repairs. The northbound lanes of Highway 49 will close starting this coming Sunday night at 10...
Moss Point leaders meet to hear from concerned residents

In Moss Point, two city council members join together to hear concerns from their community members. At the Sue Ellen Recreation Center, Ward 3 Alderman Tim Dubose and Ward 4 Alderwoman Shirley Chambers hosted a community meeting to let the voices of residents be heard. The community filled the bleachers,...
Judicial candidates speak to voters in Gulfport

The countdown to Election Day continues, now just three weeks away from the Harrison County Congressional and Judicial elections. Four judicial candidates spoke to voters at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center tonight. Running for Circuit Court Judge Re-election Judge Lisa Dodson faces against Judge Stephen Maggio on the ballot serving...
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County

Today, a man was arrested on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence. On Saturday, Harrison County deputies responded to a domestic dispute on County Farm Road. Justin Fairley went to his ex-wife’s home and got into an argument with her and another man which turned physical.
