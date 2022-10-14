ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the hand in Southwest Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the hand late Monday in Southwest Baltimore's Saint Joseph's section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the unit block of North Kossuth Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 34-year-old man who had...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore last week:. 27-year-old Gregory James Carroll was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue. 38-year-old Arthur Comegys was killed on October 15, 2022, in the unit block of South Monastery Avenue. So far...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot and killed near Carroll Park, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire

BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.  On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

22-year-old man pleads guilty to murder in killing of Barry Ransom, Morgan student shot in Towson

BALTIMORE -- A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Barry Ransom, a Morgan State University student shot last year in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said.Kevin Sharp, a Towson resident, entered a guilty plea Monday morning in the case of the October 2021 shooting.In a statement, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said he hopes "that the excellent investigative job of the Baltimore County Police and preparation of the case by the Assistant State's Attorney's will send a clear message that outrageous acts such as these...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified male in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.The identified victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD

