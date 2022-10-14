ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Halloween This Week with San Antonio Public Library

Get your holiday started early thanks to special events this week at San Antonio Public Library branches. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, adults and teens are invited to Las Palmas Library for a Stranger Things party from 5-7:30 p.m. They’ll have a waffle bar, 1980s video games, a craft and more. At the Great Northwest Library, see Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark during this week’s screening as part of SAPL Fright Film Fest. Can’t get out on Tuesday? Head to Thousand Oaks Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 20, for family pumpkin painting.
4 Tips for Training Your Dog

Whether your dog simply needs help with basic commands, or they require something more, Alyssa Garcia, operations manager at Dogtopia San Antonio, says any pup is trainable. “We definitely recommend different training for different dogs—if a dog comes from a shelter or abusive situation, they may need some more intensive training,” she says. “For some dogs, it can just be learning how to sit and fetch and stay.” Dogtopia, which has one location in San Antonio but will open a second in Stone Oak soon, helps pups with basic obedience during dog daycare and also offers training at some of its locations. An animal behaviorist with a degree in animal science from Texas A&M University at Kingsville, Garcia offers some basics in pet obedience here.
Celebrating 70 Years of Pet Rescues

Most of the more than 100 dogs and cats that the San Antonio Humane Society took in from Florida shelters during Hurricane Ian are now available for adoption. “We’re doing what we can to welcome these pets and make them feel safe again,” says Lucia Almanza, a spokesperson for SAHS.
