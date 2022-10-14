Read full article on original website
Wesley Mortgage hires two Nashville natives as loan originators
Franklin-based Wesley Mortgage has announced the addition of Todd Wiggins and Dalton Ponchilla as loan originators. According to a news release, Wiggins has more than 24 years of experience in mortgage loan origination, and most recently served as a loan originator for FirstBank. Ponchilla is a former NFL, CFL and...
Guy Stephen Malley
Guy Stephen Malley, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 13,2022. He was a Connecticut native but moved to Nashville a couple of years ago to be close to family. Guy was born on January 30, 1959, in New Britain to Stephen and Marie (Drouin) Malley. Guy enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, biking & hiking.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
As the leaves begin to change and turn even the shortest drive into a hunt for beautiful colors, there are several opportunities to enjoy the fall season. Take the family out to learn about the state’s landscapes, go to Shelby Park to see the leaves in person or learn more about the science behind it all at the Adventure Science Museum. And it wouldn’t be a week in Nashville without at least one free music event.
Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival to take place on Oct. 29
The second annual Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival is set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at 9100 Crockett Road in Brentwood. Attendees will be able to sample from a selection of 60 local and regional craft beers and 30 wines. Other activities slated...
Hotel planned for site next to Brentwood Target
A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area. Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a...
One dead in Brentwood plane crash
Update (11:15 a.m.): The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a fatal plane crash that killed one person on Tuesday morning. The crash was first announced by the Brentwood Police Department in a tweet at 8:16 a.m. which prompted the closure of a stretch of...
Maryland Farms' Eastpark development's new restaurant, retail and hotel set for 2024
Updates to Brentwood's Maryland Farms Eastpark Development will include restaurant, retail space and new hotel to open 2024. According to a news release, the enhancements will include a freestanding 6,000 square foot building planned for restaurant and retail space, with the demolition of one of the three existing office buildings for a future TownPlace Suites hotel.
BGA, Ensworth advance to volleyball state tournament
Several local schools competed in the Division II-A and Division II-AA quarterfinal rounds on Saturday to earn a spot in the state championship semifinals for each division. Battle Ground Academy (34-4), the defending state champions, advanced to the DII-A state final four for the third season in a row with a 3-2 win over Nashville Christian.
FPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Friday night
The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road on Friday night. The checkpoint was announced by the City of Franklin in a news release and aims to help stop impaired drivers on Franklin's roadways, adding that officers working the checkpoint will be paid overtime through grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Girls Soccer: Page dominates Fairview in region semifinals, GCA, Father Ryan, Ensworth advance to state quarterfinals
Page and Fairview took part in a high stakes "Battle of 840" on Tuesday night as the Patriots dominated the Yellow Jackets 8-0 in the Region 6 semifinals. With the win, Page (18-0-2) advances to the region final where they will face Murfreesboro Central (16-4) on Thursday night at home. Last week, the Patriots defeated the Tigers 1-0 in overtime to win the District 11 championship.
Girls Soccer: Independence, Nolensville survive overtime thrillers to advance to region final
It was an exciting Monday night in the Region 6 girls soccer playoffs as both semifinal matches went to overtime. In game one, Independence won an overtime shootout at home against Centennial 3-2 to advance to the region final and clinch a spot in the sectional round. The Eagles (10-8-1)...
