ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue in Week 8

After suffering a brutal overtime loss this past weekend the Wisconsin Badgers return home to Camp Randall to try and turn things around. They’ll square off with the Purdue Boilermakers, a team that the Badgers have had an incredible amount of success against in recent years as Wisconsin comes into this contest winners of 15 straight over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Wideout Markus Allen enters transfer portal

Last week, the Badgers had some players hit the transfer portal as quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to transfer and lineman Logan Brown also entered the portal after his dismissal from the team. On Sunday, Wisconsin was hit with another transfer as wideout Markus Allen announced his intentions to enter the portal as well. For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days if a coach is fired mid-season which is why you are seeing so many at this point in time.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Stephan Bracey enters transfer portal

It’s been a tough week for Wisconsin football as three players had hit the transfer portal coming into today in Deacon Hill, Logan Brown, and Markus Allen. Now, a fourth has hit the portal in junior wideout Stephan Bracey. For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 378: Another disappointing loss for Wisconsin Football + Transfer Portal Takeaways

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty of things to discuss, none of them good. To start, we talk about the multiple departures for Wisconsin football as three more Badgers head for the transfer portal since our last recording in the likes of Logan Brown, Markus Allen, and Stephan Bracey.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy