Last week, the Badgers had some players hit the transfer portal as quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to transfer and lineman Logan Brown also entered the portal after his dismissal from the team. On Sunday, Wisconsin was hit with another transfer as wideout Markus Allen announced his intentions to enter the portal as well. For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days if a coach is fired mid-season which is why you are seeing so many at this point in time.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO