Police: More than 100 Democratic lawn signs stolen, thrown in Chester County dumpster

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Political signs are all over lawns this time of year, but police in Chester County say more than 100 were stolen and discarded in a dumpster.

Earlier this week, several homeowners in Tredyffrin Township complained to police that their signs were taken from their lawns. Stealing political signs from private properties is illegal.

However, one of the victims had an AirTag tracking device attached to a sign. Police tracked the device and found that sign and more than 100 others in a dumpster behind the Valley Fair Shopping Center on Swedesford Road.

State Rep. Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester, Montgomery) posted a photo of the dumpster on her Twitter feed. She said the signs were for Democratic candidates.

She also said that individuals later went into the dumpsters to get the signs and help return them to their owners.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video to try to identify who is responsible for stealing and dumping the signs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chester County Communications Center at 610-644-1440.