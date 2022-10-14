ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

New this week: Taylor Swift, 'Descendant' and 'Ghostwriter'

By The Associated Press
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhMnx_0iZLN0OX00

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— One of the year’s standout documentaries , Margaret Brown’s “Descendant” takes a wide lens to the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement. As Brown has said, the discovery of the ship — sunk near Mobile, Alabama, after it brought 100 Africans in the mid-19th century decades after the international slave trade had been outlawed — is “just the tip of the iceberg.” Speaking to many of the Clotilda descendants and others in the community around Africatown, where many of them settled, Brown ruminatively explores past and present, heritage and community. The film, which debuts Friday, Oct. 21, on Netflix and in select theaters, was a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival.

— In Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray,” on Apple TV+ Friday, Oct. 21, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited for their father’s funeral. Written and directed by Garcia (“Nine Lives,” “Albert Nobbs”), and produced by Alfonso Cuarón, the film mixes catharsis and comedy as the two reckon with the damage done by the abusive father.

— With Halloween approaching, a rush of horror films are making their way to most streaming services. One currently streaming series on the Criterion Channel takes a different tact, with 11 films picked by Ari Aster , the director of a few of the most nightmare-inducing films of recent years: “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” In “Adventures in Moviegoing" with Aster, the director chooses films that have shaped his life, from Kenji Mizoguchi's “Sansho the Bailiff" to Lucrecia Martel's “The Headless Horseman.”

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Stay up until midnight on Friday, Oct. 21 for the latest Taylor Swift album, appropriately named “Midnights.” The standard-issue album will have 13 tracks, which tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” the singer-songwriter posted online. It’s been nearly two years since Swift’s last studio album, "Evermore." The new album has one known main collaboration — “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey. Other titles are “Karma,” “Anti-Hero” and “You're On Your Own, Kid.” The only other clues to what the album sounds like are posts of photos with producer Jack Antonoff and a glass of white wine.

— That smooth sound you hear signals the return of Babyface. On “Girls Night Out,” the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has collaborated with next-generation R&B/hip-hop stars such as Ari Lennox, Doechii and Queen Naija. The project’s first two singles, “Keeps On Fallin’” with Ella Mai — plus a video that stars Tiffany Haddish and Kendrick Sampson — and “Seamless” with Kehlani, are seductive, slinky R&B jewels. The album, out Friday, Oct. 21, reminds Babyface of another project he did that explored stories from his collaborators. “The process for it reminded me of when I did ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

— If you think a-ha is only known for “Take On Me,” take on this: The band’s 11th studio album, “True North” out Friday, Oct. 21, sees the Norwegian stars perform and record with the Arctic Philharmonic orchestra, spinning off a full-length film in the process that weaves together the songs and recurring vignettes in which actors portray life in the north. “‘True North’ is a letter from a-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway with new music,” says keyboardist Magne Furuholmen. Single “I’m In” is a glorious, slow-burning anthem.

— The cover image — and later the title — of Arctic Monkeys’ new album came from a photo taken by drummer, Matt Helders. It’s a oddly mournful shot of a car alone in a parking lot. “I had a hunch when I saw it for the first time that it should be the next record cover,” says singer Alex Turner . “The Car,” out Friday Oct. 21, is the band’s seventh studio album and features 10 new songs written by Turner. Singles include the lush breakup song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” and “Body Paint,” which sounds almost rock opera-esque with David Bowie-like flourishes.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— “Doc Martin” is getting a proper and extended farewell on Acorn TV. The 10th and last season of the British comedy revolving around an irascible small-town doctor (Martin Clunes) begins Monday with two new episodes, followed by one weekly through its next-to-last episode on Nov. 28. On Dec. 26, the documentary “ Doc Martin — A Celebration” will pay tribute to the series, followed by its finale on Dec. 31. The big question: Does Doc revisit his decision to resign from his practice in Portwenn? Eileen Atkins is back as Doc’s daunting Aunt Ruth, with Lesley Nicol and Rupert Graves among the guest stars.

— The purported goal of IFC’s “Documentary Now!” is to honor innovators in the genre. Its real mission, of course, is to make us laugh, and it’s garnered the usual impressive names for the six-episode season beginning Wednesday. Helen Mirren is back as host, with guest stars including Cate Blanchett, Harriet Walter, Jonathan Pryce, Nicholas Braun and legendary pop singer Tom Jones. The two-part season opener, written by John Mulaney, stars Alexander Skarsgård as a German filmmaker fighting nature and more to make his masterpiece — as in “Burden of Dreams,” which detailed Werner Herzog’s quest to make 1982′s “Fitzcarraldo.” The series is also available on AMC+.

— Young viewers are in luck this week. “Ghostwriter” returns Friday, Oct. 21 on Apple TV+, with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod. As the pals attempt to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery, they find themselves in the company of characters inspired by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Charlotte’s Web” and other stories. There’s a promising newcomer with Netflix’s four-part animated series “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale,” also out Friday, Oct. 21 and including Momona Tamada, Craig Robinson and George Takei in the voice cast. In a world of “oddball gods and monsters” inspired by Japanese mythology, untested Onari is determined to guard her village from the enemy called the “Oni.”

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Newman memoir addresses claim James Dean could have overshadowed him if not for 1995 crash

Paul Newman admitted that his career could have been overshadowed by James Dean if the Rebel Without a Cause star hadn’t been killed in a car crash.The Hollywood actor’s thoughts on his career and personal life are being published posthumously in a memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, which will be released on 27 October.Newman, who died in 2008, remarked: “I know there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy’s death. Yes, there were elements of luck— and a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call ‘Newman’s luck’. “Luck recognised me. If...
The Independent

Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant. The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
The Independent

‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene

House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
The Independent

Anne Hathaway sweetly pauses interview to introduce herself to Issa Rae at Hollywood event

Anne Hathaway kindly paused an interview in order to introduce herself to and praise Issa Rae, while at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Monday.The 39-year-old actor was asked about her fashion sense during an interview with People on Monday, while on the red carpet at Elle’s event. However, in the midst of her conversation, Hathaway turned around and noticed Rae smiling and looking at her.The Princess Diaries star then put the interview on a brief hold, as she approached the 37-year-old actor and gave her a hug.“I’m so sorry but heaven is calling,” Hathaway said, while walking towards...
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
The Independent

Being Mortal: A timeline of the suspended film rocked by Bill Murray ‘misbehaviour’ allegations

The future of Being Mortal is up in the air.Production on the planned comedy-drama film – directed by and starring Aziz Ansari (Master of None) – was suspended earlier this year, following an incident involving one of the film’s stars, Bill Murray.The Ghostbusters star initially appeared to downplay the severity of the incident, claiming he had done “something I thought was funny” on set, but it “wasn’t taken that way”.However, in October it was reported that the incident involved Murray allegedly straddling a "much younger" female production assistant and kissing her on the mouth.The future of the project remains...
The Independent

Little Simz named winner of 2022 Mercury Prize

Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize with her fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.The 28-year-old artist was among the 12 acts who were in the running for the prestigious award, alongside Harry Styles and Sam Fender.The announcement was made by DJ Jamz Supernova during the award ceremony, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, on Tuesday evening.And the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with @FreeNow_UK is... @LittleSimz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' 💫 🏆#MercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/PqMWA59e0C— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) October 18, 2022Accepting her...
The Independent

Harry Styles shouldn’t have been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize

Little Simz has been named as the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and rightly so. This year’s ceremony unfolded much as it has in previous years, despite being rescheduled after the Queen’s death in September. And as with previous years, there was plenty of healthy competition to be found on this year’s shortlist: Simz with her ambitious, orchestral fourth album, Sam Fender with the rootsy, socially astute guitar rock of Seventeen Going Under, and Gwenno with her shimmering Cornish-language record, Tresor. Oh, and Harry Styles. Arguably the only one who didn’t...
The Independent

Jean-Michel Jarre: ‘I feel sorry for those who are scared about the future’

It’s a sunny afternoon in Paris, and I’m sitting in the famous circular Maison de la Radio, headquarters of Radio France, looking out over the Seine and across to the Eiffel Tower in the company of Jean-Michel Jarre. The pioneer of electronic music, who rose to international fame in 1976 with his album Oxygéne, is wearing lightly tinted glasses, a black T-shirt and skinny jeans. He looks at least two decades younger than his 74 years. Twenty-eight when he made the cult independent release that became a classic, Jarre has come a long way since then. Oxygéne was recorded on...
The Independent

10 problematic Halloween costumes you shouldn’t wear this year

Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is almost upon us. Watching scary movies, carving faces into pumpkins, and dressing up in elaborate costumes are just some of Halloween’s most fun traditions. But there’s another tradition that tends to rear its ugly head almost every year, and that’s really bad Halloween costumes. There’s always at least one person (celebrities included) whose Halloween costume is insensitive, problematic, and downright offensive.A quick rule of thumb: cultures are never costumes. Dressing up as someone from a specific culture, especially one that is marginalised, is a form of cultural appropriation and can even...
The Independent

Alan Moore disowns HBO’s ‘embarrassing’ Watchmen series

Alan Moore has hit out at the HBO adaptation of Watchmen, describing it as “embarrassing” to him.The 2019 series, created by Lost’s Damon Lindelof, loosely adapted and sequelised Moore’s seminal comic book. According to Moore, the series showrunner sent him a letter when HBO’s Watchmen was in development.The letter supposedly began: “Dear Mr Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying Watchmen.”“That wasn’t the best opener,” Moore said, in a new interview with GQ. “It went on through a lot of, what seemed to me to be, neurotic rambling. ‘Can you at least tell us how to pronounce...
The Independent

Tom Felton recalls ‘painful’ memory of laughing at nine-year-old Emma Watson on Harry Potter set

Tom Felton has said he still feels “ashamed” of laughing at a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter.The Draco Malfoy star recalled the “painful” memory in his newly released memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.Felton is three years older than Hermione Granger star Watson, whom he met at auditions when she was just nine and he was 12 years old.The actor wrote that, in the early days, there was a real-life divide between the young Griffindor stars and their Slytherin rivals.Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy