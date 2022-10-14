Read full article on original website
Freeze warning 2am-10am on Wednesday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There is a freeze warning running from 2am until 10am on Wednesday for Campbell County along with portions of North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE…Campbell County and portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and...
There’s a freeze warning tonight beginning at 2am
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From 2am until 10am on Tuesday, there is a freeze warning in effect for Campbell County along with portions of North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE…Campbell County and portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee...
October 17, 2022
TOP PHOTO: Vol fans know Rick Barnes, and Cougar fans know Warren Kitts (right). KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Mr. Cougar, Warren Kitts, was Mr. Vol over the weekend, and not…
Kitts was taking it all in as Vols win unforgettable game
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Mr. Cougar, Warren Kitts, was Mr. Vol over the weekend, and not that he was counting a Vols win before it happened, he did have cigars already on hand just in case Tennessee pulled off the improbable. Needless to say Dub didn’t have to shelve the stogies after the game ended with the Vols winning 52-49 over Alabama.
Special called meeting for county commission today at 5pm
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – There is a special called meeting of the county commission at 5 pm to discuss/approve for the cities to transport their waste directly to the landfill for 30 days to aid in the clean-up effort of the Towe String Facility, as approved by the sanitation committee.
Board of Education holds regular meeting at 6pm at the courthouse
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education meets in its regular monthly meeting this evening at 6pm at the courthouse. See the full agenda HERE with the attachments to the agenda HERE. Connect HERE to see the October 2022 Monthly Financial & Budget. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/18/2022-6AM)
Norris adds to lengthy jail record with drugs and gun arrest
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – James Franklin Norris, a man with a lengthy arrest record, remains housed this morning in the Campbell County Jail on multiple charges stemming from a Saturday morning car accident, according to a jail official. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Minor responded to the 11:30am incident...
Grand jury returns October indictments on seven individuals
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- The following indictments were handed down last week by the Campbell County Grand Jury. These arraignments will be heard Mon, Oct. 31 at 8:30 am. Vanessa Mounts (9/26/86)- possession of Methamphetamine more. 5 grams with intent to sell, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
Public invited to inspect voting machines today at 3pm
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “In accordance with TCA 2-9-105(b), the Campbell County Election Commission invites the public to inspect the voting machines for State General and Local Municipal Election held on November 8, 2022,” said Mallory Rosenfeld Administrator of Elections for Campbell County. If you wish to...
Early voting starts tomorrow, election day is three weeks away
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Though election day is three weeks from today for city, state and national offices, Early Voting begins Wednesday. See the official ballot further down this page. The early voting locations are the Campbell County Election Commission Office at 129 Church Alley in. Jacksboro and the...
