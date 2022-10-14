KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Mr. Cougar, Warren Kitts, was Mr. Vol over the weekend, and not that he was counting a Vols win before it happened, he did have cigars already on hand just in case Tennessee pulled off the improbable. Needless to say Dub didn’t have to shelve the stogies after the game ended with the Vols winning 52-49 over Alabama.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO