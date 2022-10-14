Read full article on original website
MSU faculty receive inaugural Advancing Collaborative Research funding awards
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Four Mississippi State University faculty-led projects are receiving funding to advance collaborative research with high potential impact as part of a new program administered by MSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development. The Advancing Collaborative Research Program, established this year by ORED, encourages interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing...
Faculty and staff invited to presentation for Shackouls Honors College dean position
MSU faculty, staff and students are invited to participate in an upcoming candidate presentation for the position of dean of the Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College. Dr. Tommy Anderson, a candidate for the position, will give a presentation on Monday, Oct. 24, at 9:30 a.m. in Fowlkes Auditorium. Anderson,...
UN Food and Agriculture Organization formalizes agreement designating Mississippi State as Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is designating Mississippi State University as an FAO Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity. The university has a long history of leading expertise in the areas of fisheries and aquaculture and previously has collaborated with the FAO in...
Fall Graduate Research Symposium set for Saturday
The Mississippi State Graduate Student Association, together with the MSU Graduate School, invites you to the Fall 2022 Graduate Research Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday [Oct. 22] the Old Main Academic Center. The Graduate Research Symposium is an interdisciplinary forum comprised of oral and poster presentations by...
Country music chart-topper Eli Young Band to take MSU Amphitheater stage in November
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Music Maker Productions is presenting eight-time Billboard country chart-topper Eli Young Band on Nov. 17 at the MSU Amphitheater. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with food trucks, a photobooth and more activities prior to the concert’s 6 p.m. start. Just 1,000 pre-sale...
