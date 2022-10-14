Read full article on original website
Liberty League Honors Six With Weekly Awards
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and six Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from three sports have been recognized. Among them were three performers of the week, one doubles team of the week, and a rookie of the week. ANDERSON BURKE (Fr., P, California,...
GAME DAY! Men's Hockey at Canisius Tonight
MEN'S HOCKEY (4-0-0; 0-0-0 ECAC Hockey) The Engineers scored once on Friday and seven times on Saturday and won both games, defeating LIU (1-0) and Army (7-4), respectively. RPI is right back in action on Tuesday with its first road game, a non-conference tilt at Canisius (7pm). Click HERE for Tuesday's game notes … Then it is back home on Friday for an exhibition game against the U.S. National Development Team (7pm).
Field Hockey Falls in Overtime Once Again
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Playing in its third straight Liberty League overtime game, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team was edged by the University of Rochester 1-0 in the 63rd minute on Sunday evening at Fauver Stadium. Junior Delainey Hebble scored the game-winner, hitting a low, skidding shot from...
Men's Soccer Suffers Late Loss to Statesmen
GENEVA, N.Y. - Hobart College sophomore Fredrick Madsen scored a pair of goals in the second half and the Statesmen defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-1 in a Liberty League contest on Cozzens Field. With the win, Hobart is now 6-3-4 on the season with a 3-1-3 mark in conference play. The Engineers are 4-5-5 overall with a 2-2-2 record in the Liberty League.
Women's Soccer Held Off by No. 5 William Smith
TROY, N.Y. - Senior Julia Berg scored off a corner kick in the 18th minute and classmate Amanda Kesler stopped both shots she faced to lead the No. 5 William Smith College women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. The Herons increase their winning streak to seven games and are now 11-1-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the conference. The Engineers drop to 3-6-3 and 1-3-2. The game's only goal started with a left-footed service from the right corner by Ruth Hotaling, who placed the ball right in front of the net about three yards out. Berg used her body to knock the ball out of the air and into the net, sneaking it between a lunging goalkeeper and a defender who had been holding the post. The goal was the fourth of the season for Berg and the assist the fifth for Hotaling, a rookie.
Lecky & Team Triumph at Rowan Border Battle
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Senior Matt Lecky averaged 4:52.8 per mile to win and junior Cory Kennedy was at 4:58.6 for a third place finish to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to a victory in the 35-school, 8k Rowan University Inter-Regional Border Battle at Dream Park. The Engineers, the No. 6 ranked team in Division III, won for the fourth time this season after scoring 39 points. No. 29 SUNY Geneseo was second with 77 and No. 21 Lynchburg was third with 79.
Women's Hockey Taken Down by Mercyhurst, 4-1
Troy, N.Y. - Sydney Pederson and Sara Boucher both had a goal and an assist and the Mercyhurst University women's hockey team closed out its first road trip of the season with a 4-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Neither team scored until the 18:18 mark of the period...
